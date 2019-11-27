Green named CMM deputy director
The Calvert Marine Museum recently announced that Rachelle Green has been named the museum’s new deputy director of education and special programs.
With more than a decade of working as a preservationist, educator, and museum administrator, Green brings a wealth of experience to the museum.
The position became vacant following the promotion of current Director Jeffrey Murray, who held both titles for almost two months.
“I am beyond thrilled that she is joining our talented staff at the Calvert Marine Museum, and I know that her presence is already making a positive impact,” Murray said in a news release.
Green is a Delaware native and has lived in Calvert County for the past four years.
She holds a masters degree in historic preservation from the University of Kentucky and a second masters in secondary education from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
She also earned a museum studies certificate from Northwestern University in Illinois and has 12 years of experience, both as a classroom teacher and in museums. Most recently, Green served as the director of education, assistant director, and then acting director for Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum.
Schilling named development director at AMG
The Koenig Private Foundation, Inc., and Ann’s Circle, Inc., the two nonprofit organizations that cooperatively operate and support Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, recently announced that Pamela Shilling has been hired as the center’s first full-time development director.
According to a news release, the new position reflects the need to broadly expand public and private port for Annmarie and develop a comprehensive strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of the beloved Southern Maryland park.
“We are thrilled to welcome Pam to this new position at Annmarie,” Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center director Stacey Hann-Ruff said in the release. “In the short time she has been with us, I have been struck by her thoughtful consideration of the opportunities and challenges we face as we ramp up our fund-raising efforts. She is an exceptionally creative and resourceful addition to the Annmarie team.”
Annmarie Garden was donated to Calvert County in 1991 by Francis and Ann Marie Koenig with the intention that the 30-acre property be developed into a sculpture and botanical garden. The property is owned and partially supported by the Calvert County Government and is operated by the Koenig Private Foundation, Inc. and Ann’s Circle, Inc.
For the past 20 years, Annmarie Garden has had financial support from two charitable trusts distributed through the Koenig Private Foundation. These trusts were established by Francis and Ann Koenig and were designed to distribute funds for twenty years to their favorite charities, including Annmarie Garden.
With the cessation of the two charitable trusts this past March, the garden must find new revenue sources for about 10% of its $1.2 million operating budget and the hiring of Ms. Shilling marks a crucial step in closing this funding gap, which will require greater public and private investment in the garden and its mission.
Schilling will work closely with the Annmarie Garden staff and the boards of both the Koenig Private Foundation and Ann’s Circle and lead the creation and implementation of a comprehensive development strategy.
Shilling brings a wealth of experience in marketing, development, and communications to the position, including many years working at the American Chestnut Land Trust, the National Defense University Foundation, and the Phillips Collection, to name but a few. Although she was thrust into the busy Annmarie event schedule, Shilling is carving out time to meet with existing donors and supporters to discuss the very exciting future of Annmarie Garden.
“Annmarie Garden would never have been able to grow into what it is today without the long-term support of the charitable trusts,” Ann’s Circle Inc. president Lee Woodfin said. “We are humbled by the faith that Mr. & Mrs. Koenig had in the garden and are eager to carry their vision forward into the future.”