With winter comes snow and snow is the focus of CalvART Gallery’s newest exhibit, which runs through Saturday, Feb. 8.
“SNOW – Contemporary: A Flurry of Modern Art” showcases more than 60 pieces by 22 artists.
“We like to show our contemporary artists,” said CalvART Gallery member Suzanne Shelden of Prince Frederick, who paints with acrylics and is also in the show.
The exhibit opened on Saturday.
“My interpretation is that snow simplifies things and modern art, contemporary art is more abstract and simplified,” said artist Carol Wade, who has three pieces in the show, including a Diptych titled “Snow Show” in which she pushed two canvasses together. “I liked the color combination, and I wasn’t trying to be realistic, but I was trying to just choose the color palette and then the subject matter. I was experimenting. It’s an intuitive painting.”
Jewelry artist Mickey Kunkle’s creations are also part of the exhibit.
“I make jewelry for women who aren’t afraid to be noticed,” said the Solomons-based artist, who also works with fiber and has recently started 3-D printing. “It’s just not your simple little gold and silver and pearls and that sort of thing. It’s very contemporary.”
Another artist in the exhibit is Mimi Little, who lives in Port Republic and also has three acrylic paintings on display.
“My pieces are somewhat representational in that you can see certain things that you can identify with,” said Little, who is also doing work with cold wax and oil. “You don’t see anything in it that you know, like a Jackson Pollock, and I think it’s difficult to do though people think it’s so easy to do. I think the main thing I like to do is use color. I can paint pretty pictures, but when I paint a little bit more, I get some feelings and ideas in it.”
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or go to www.calvartgallery.com.
Library looking for poetry
Calvert Library, Prince Frederick branch, is accepting poetry submissions for its WaterWays exhibit through Thursday, Jan. 30.
Poems should be inspired by the WaterWays art exhibit, which is currently on display at the library and which runs through Friday, March 6. Poets must be age 15 or older.
For more information, see a library receptionist or go to Jan. 30 on the library’s calendar at https://calvertlibrary.info/events-classes/calendar/.
P&R holding clothing drive
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is holding a clothing drive through Friday, Jan. 31.
Items requested include lightly used and new business attire, including shirts, blazers, pants, shoes and ties.
Donations can be dropped off 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 8210.
MHAA accepting grant applications
The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority is accepting applications for FY21 grants under the MHAA grant program through Friday, Jan. 31.
Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, and local, state, and federal government entities, and eligible projects must take place within the boundaries of one of the 13 certified heritage areas. Businesses and individuals are not eligible to participate. The grants, which require a dollar-for-dollar match, will be announced in July 2020. For more information, contact Jennifer Ruffner at 410-697-9586 or jen.ruffner@maryland.gov, or go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
Landfills to recycle Christmas trees
Calvert residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands to county convenience centers to be recycled for no cost through Jan. 31, 2020.
After Jan. 31, residents must take trees to the Appeal Landfill and standard fees will apply.
This program does not apply to businesses, which must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill, where standard yard fees apply.
Decorations including frames, lights and metal stands must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands. Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are also accepted at the convenience centers for recycling at no cost any time of the year. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.
For more information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
County adopts animal provisions
The Calvert commissioners adopted new and amended provisions to the animal ordinance pertaining to the shelter, tethering, abuse and cruelty to domesticated animals. The provisions include protections for animals during harsh weather conditions. Added provisions allow the Department of Public Safety deputy director of animal services to set precautions for the care and keeping of animals when the National Weather Service issues a severe weather advisory. Additionally, the adopted provisions require an animal to be removed from harsh weather conditions that endanger its health, safety or well-being regardless of the method of confinement. For more information, go to http://CalvertCountyMd.gov/1378/Ordinances-and-Resolutions or www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
JJRC seeks public comments
The Calvert County Family Network and other local management boards will host public comment sessions for the Juvenile Justice Reform Council 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The JJRC is seeking input from representatives of organizations with experience in juvenile justice policy reform, advocating for groups with disproportionate contact with the criminal and juvenile justice system, advocating for victims of crime, and justice regarding the juvenile justice system.
For more information, go to http://dls.maryland.gov/policy-areas/juvenile-justice-reform-council, or to register for the sessions go to www.eventbrite.com/e/juvenile-justice-listening-session-tickets-85776203935.
NARFE to host meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s Calvert County Chapter 1466 will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Southern Pines Community Center, 60 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
There will be a presentation on Calvert Parks and Recreation, followed by a short business session.
An optional lunch will be held 11:30 a.m. at Salsa Mexican, 11789 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Active and Retired Federal employees, current and prospective members, non-members and guests are welcome.
For more information or an application, contact 410-586-1441 or NARFE1466@gmail.com.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the CalvertHealth’s Mobile Health Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The center travels to under-served areas of the community to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
To view the center’s full schedule or for an online tour, go to www.calverthealthmedicine.org, or for more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
DNR holding poster contest
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards is accepting artwork from fifth-graders in private and public schools participating in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme is “Trees Are Terrific…in All Four Seasons,” and the deadline for entries is noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. They must be in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.
First place will win 15 trees. Second place will win 10 and third place will win five trees. Teachers will be notified by March 18 and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring.
For more information, contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Marine museum to celebrate MLK
Calvert Marine Museum will celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.
Remember the humanitarian efforts of one of our nation’s civil rights leaders with activities and a presentation by the Civil Rights Movement in Southern Maryland.
The event is free with museum admission, which is $9, $7 for AARP, seniors and military, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for members and ages 4 and younger.
For more information, call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Libraries to close for MLK Day
The Prince Frederick, Southern, Fairview and Twin Beaches branches of the library will be closed noon Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.
For more information, go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Library to host resource fair
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Point In Time Resource Fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Calvert Homelessness Resource Board will provide goods and services to benefit those in need, while collecting data for the department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Council to hold dinner, meeting
Tri-County of Southern Maryland will hold a dinner and meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St. in Annapolis.
A dinner will be followed by a full council meeting. The agenda includes an FY2019 audit report and recommendations for the executive board. The keynote speaker will be announced shortly.
The cost is $25, and reservations are required by Thursday, Jan. 17.
For more information please contact Sharon Meyer at 301-274-1922, Ext 326 or smeyer@tccsmd.org.
Sailing lecture series to continue
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “Wooden Shipbuilding — A Brief Overview of Influences on the Ocean-going Sailing Ship” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons. The talk will explore the design and use of various sailing watercraft. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ workshop
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop with a discussion on how to start a support group 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Stephanie Newman, dual diagnosis counselor at the Calvert Behavioral Health Services.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or e-mail CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.
DNR seeks fishing award nominations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission is accepting applications for nominations for its Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award through Jan. 31, 2020.
The award will recognize an individual who has provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit fish and recreational fishing in Maryland.
For more information, contact Paul Genovese at 410-260-8328 or paul.genovese@maryland.gov, or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaAxnVSFfm02PQbMGtj-LBRN80-BWiVBjdUoaIMgDW0AztSA/viewform.
Library to kick off WaterWays exhibit
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will kick off its Water/Ways Exhibit with a reception 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25.
The exhibit tells Calvert’s local water story through video, music and poetry, and courtesy of special guests such as the Patuxent Voices singing group. The exhibit also explores the centrality of water in our lives, including its effect on the environment and climate, its practical role in agriculture and economic planning and its impact on culture and spirituality.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Sailing lecture series to continue
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free lecture by Mark Wilkins titled “The American Revolution and the Bay” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at 14200 Solomons Island Roads in Solomons.
The talk will explore the tactical and strategic importance of the Bay during the Revolutionary War, including important battles and associated naval engagements and strategies. The discussion is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series.
For more information, contact Wilkins at 410-326-2042, ext. 31 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov.
CAASA to host ‘Let’s talk’ workshop
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. will host a free “Let’s Talk” workshop series with a discussion titled ‘Mental health and Your teen: What’s the connection to substance Use?’ 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Calvert Library, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
The presenter will be Maryland Coalition of Families regional supervisor Christina Spangler.
“It’s important to provide programs that offer information that is helpful to the community, as we address substance use disorders and work to help families,” CAASA board of directors president Debbi Mister said in a news release.
Reservations are required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or e-mail CAASA@calvertcountymd.gov.