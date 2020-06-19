CalvART Gallery's new clay exhibit taking shape

Clay is adaptable, and CalvART Gallery is exploring that theme with its virtual “The Versatility of Clay: Exploring creativity in two and three dimensions” exhibit, which is currently underway.
“Artists working with their hands have transformed inanimate clay into shapes and landscapes that evoke emotion and memory, and the end results are wonderful,” said Suzanne Nawrot, who is a member of the gallery. “This will be a very successful show, I’m sure.”
The exhibit will feature artists Marie Bundy Estabrook, Randy Estabrook, Denise Breitburg, Ray Bogle and Richard Preston, who will share their art and stories.
The exhibit will run through Sunday, July 5.
The gallery, which is located at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, CalvART Gallery, will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
For more information, call 410-535-9252 or to view the exhibit go to https://squareup.com/store/calvart-gallery or www.facebook.com/www.calvartgallery.org/.
County hosts paper shred event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works will host a free residential paper shredding event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
The event, which will be held rain or shine, can help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents. Residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing. Proof of residency is required.
All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes before shredding, though paper clips and staples are acceptable but binders and binder clips are not. There is no limit, and certificates will be provided if requested.
For information, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Library reopens book return, pick-up
The Calvert Library recently reopened its book returns for material drop-offs and will restart its curbside pick-up on Monday, June 22.
All previously checked out materials are due Saturday, Aug. 1.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to www.calvertlibrary.info.
Commissioners to hold public hearing
The Calvert County commissioners will hold a public hearing 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, to consider and receive comments on a proposal to increase the county’s board of appeals members from three to five.
The board of appeals reviews applications for variances, special exceptions and expansion or replacement of nonconforming uses.
To participate in the meeting, call 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 899 4188 8251 and press *9 to speak to the board. Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, or comments can be sent to COMMISS@calvertcountymd.gov or mailed to the BOCC, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
For more information, contact 410-535-1600 ext. 2334 or pz@calvertcountymd.gov, or to watch a live stream of the meeting, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
Hospice to host spousal loss support group
Calvert Hospice will host a “Gone Without Me” grief support program 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 30 to Aug. 4, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick.
The deadline for registration is Tuesday, June 23.
The six-week program will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse. There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. For more information, contact Amy Szatanek at 410-535-0892 ext. 2204 or aszatanek@calverthospice.org, or to register, go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
MSAC seeking input
The Maryland State Arts Council is looking for feedback on whether to retain or change the name of the Maryland Traditions program through Wednesday, June 24.
MSAC began supporting folklife in 1974 with the Maryland Folklife Program, which was rebranded in 2001 as Maryland Traditions.
For more information, contact Chad Butterbaugh at 410-767-6450 or chad.buterbaugh@maryland.gov, or to take the survey go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSekXB_d4tQYkDNS8Kn7BYC7yBMHRHhNyddlV-6RAQ6zhq17RA/viewform.
Recent cancelations due to COVID-19 virus
The following events were recently canceled because of the coronavirus:
• NAACP Annual Community Day scheduled for June 25 at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.
• The Chesapeake Beach fireworks display scheduled for July 4. Residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their homes with red, white and blue and to display an American flag for all to see.
Artworks@7th to hold soft opening
Artworks@7th Gallery will hold a soft opening for its “Nature’s Way of Telling Us” online exhibit 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
The wearing of masks and social distancing procedures is encouraged.
The online exhibit ends Tuesday, June 30.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Artworkat7th/ or www.instagram.com/p/CA47uj9Bomp/).
ACLT to hold trail challenge through June
American Chestnut Land Trust is challenging residents to run, walk or hike all 22 miles of the organization’s trails through June 30.
Participants can complete the challenge over several days or weeks by walking or running.
Participants receive a Hike Local decal and an ACLT neck gaiter with a $15 minimum donation.
A donation of $35 for two individuals or a family includes a one-year membership to ACLT.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/hit-the-trails-challenge/.
AAHPP accepting grant applications
The African American Heritage Preservation Program is currently accepting applications for construction-related projects related to African American heritage in Maryland under through Wednesday, July 1.
Applications must be submitted through the program’s online grant application portal.
For more informationor an application, go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml.
registration on Saturday, July 4.
During this day, any individual may catch and possess fish in Maryland waters for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow the current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide. Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
MSAC accepting applications for artist awards
The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications for those applying for independent artist awards through Wednesday, July 15.
The MSAC is looking to recognize achievements by literary and media arts artists who work independently of an institution or organization.
The awards are accompanied by grants of $15,000, $10,000 and $2,000 to encourage artistic growth and sustained practice.
The MSAC is also looking for panelists to evaluate applications.
For more information, contact Emily Sollenberger at emily.sollenberger@maryland.gov or Laura Weiss at laura.weiss@maryland.gov or go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.
Film festival accepting submissions
The Southern Maryland Film Festival is accepting submissions for the 2021 event through Wednesday, July 15.
Filmmakers who have already submitted films will not need to do so again.
There is a $10 submission fee per film, but no charge for those under the age of 18.
For more information, go to SMDfilmfest@gmail.com.
Bank to host calendar contest
Community Bank of the Chesapeake is accepting photographs for its annual calendar contest through July 31.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years,” and photos can represent the community through landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will fill the 2021 calendar.
“Over the past 70 years, our community has grown, changed and thrived,” said Diane Hicks, senior vice president of director of marketing and communications at Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Help us take a trip down memory lane with your photos from years’ past.”
At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their “People’s Choice” cover photo.
Each submitted photo must also include a signed release form to be accepted.
For more information, contact Stefanie Cusick at 240-427-1048 or cusicks@cbtc.com or go to www.cbtc.com.
CAASA offering mini-grants
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse is making a number of prevention mini-grants available to help local community groups provide alcohol and other drug-abuse prevention activities/programs.
Completed applications are due Friday, July 31.
For more information, call 410-535-3733 or to download an application, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/caasa.
CSM extends online learning
The College of Southern Maryland announced that it will continue to operate remotely through Sunday, Aug. 16.
The college’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together, and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in contact with their professors if they have any questions.
For more information, go www.csm.edu.
Hospice to host Camp Phoenix
Calvert Hospice will hold its annual Camp Phoenix Sept. 12-13 at Kings Landing Park.
The camp is for children ages 7 to 15 who have lost a loved one. The program offers children the opportunity to express their feelings in a supportive and understanding environment. In addition to traditional camp activities, children participate in group discussions and activities.
Times will be announced soon for the camp
The cost of the camp is discounted to $60, and scholarships are available.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 28.
For more information, contact Jess Foster at 410-535-0892 ext. 2206 or jfoster@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs.
ACLT to host triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust will host a Parker’s Creek Challenge triathlon 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2650 Scientist’s Cliffs Road in Port Republic.
The event will consist of a 9-mile round trip bike ride, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle and another 2-mile run.
The event is open to individuals and relay teams but is limited to the first 75 participants.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each division. The cost is $50, $40 for members.
For more information, go to www.acltweb.org/index.php/event/2019-parkers-creek-challenge/.
Census deadline extended
The deadline to fill out a 2020 United States Census form has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.
The census ensures every resident is counted once, only once and in the right place. Data helps shape health decisions in the community, including how vaccines are allocated into communities, funding for nutrition-based services like school lunches and emergency medical services.
For more information, call 844-330-2020 or go to my2020census.gov.
County opens LinkedIn page
Calvert County government recently opened a new LinkedIn page to help residents stay connected. Citizens can explore the latest job openings, keep up with county projects, find news and updates, engage with county government and more.
“LinkedIn is an excellent tool to help further connect the county government with citizens,” Communications & Media Relations Director Linda Vassallo said. “It is an ideal platform for collaborating with industry experts and creating an open dialogue between the government and the public to strengthen relations within our community.”
The page also provides insight into the inner workings of county government and can be conveniently accessed anytime or anywhere on mobile devices via the LinkedIn app.
For more information, go to www.linkedin.com/company/calvert-county-government.
Calvert rolls Out St@t Dashboard
Calvert County Government has launched a new interactive Calvert St@t dashboard to provide citizens with in-depth data on services and operations from all county departments and the board of county commissioners.
“We are pleased to offer Calvert St@t as a tool to make local government data more readily accessible to the public,” county Administrator Mark Willis said. “The data within this dashboard can be leveraged to help the county government and our community make informed, data-driven decisions. Our goal is to be transparent and use every resource possible to continue making our community an exceptional place to live, work and play.”
Some statistics included in the dashboard are total commercial and residential permits pulled each year,
number and types of animals adopted from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter each year, parks & recreation programs offered and attended, average annual unemployment rates and total number of county businesses and number of 911 calls received by emergency dispatch along with total call time.
For more information, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.