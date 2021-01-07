Hearing to be held on block grant
The Calvert County commissioners will hold a public hearing on Jan 12 at 10:30 a.m. to consider and receive comments on a budget adjustment to the fiscal 2021 Department of Community Resources capital budget. This is to account for the grant award received from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development or the Community Development Block Grant COVID Phase II award project. This is an award of $600,000 per the terms of the grant agreement. Awarded funds are used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 emergency by providing emergency rental assistance per the terms of the grant agreement. Physical attendance is disallowed by the governor's executive order. Written comments will be made part of the record if received by close of business the day before the public hearing. This meeting will be live-streamed. To listen, please call: Toll Free: 888-475-4499 or 877-858-5257 Meeting ID:899 4188 8251 Passcode (if asked): # Request to Speak.
Recycle your tree for free
Calvert County residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garland to county convenience centers for recycling at no charge through Jan. 31.
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division reminds residents that recycling is also available for used holiday gift wrap, cardboard boxes, live greenery and other materials. For more information about recycling, residents are encouraged to download the Recycle Coach mobile app or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/352/Recycling.
Battle Creek boardwalk closed
The Calvert Department of Parks and Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises residents and visitors that the boardwalk at Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be temporarily closed for reconstruction. Work on the structure started earlier this month.
Trails leading to the meadow will remain open. Visitors should obey all trail closure signs and stay alert for construction traffic. Construction is expected to take several weeks. The actual duration is dependent on weather and site conditions. The nature center remains closed to the public.
Battle Creek Cypress Swamp is located at 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick. For park hours, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.
Vacancy on parks and rec board
There is currently a vacancy on the Calvert County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in District Two (Prince Frederick / Huntingtown). The PRAB advises the department and county commissioners on the planning and implementation of the CCPR section of the comprehensive plan. The board also makes recommendations on programs, services, acquisition and uses of parkland, sports and recreation facilities. Meetings are held every other month and are open to the general public. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all PRAB meetings are virtual until further notice. To apply, contact the department at 410-535-1600, ext. 2234 or email parksandrecreation@CalvertCountyMD.gov.
Donations needed for food pantry
If anyone would like to donate to the Ladies of Charity food pantry, they are in need of cereal and paper items (paper towels and toilet tissue). The food pantry is located at 8823 Dayton Avenue in North Beach. Volunteers are there to accept donations Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and other weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m.