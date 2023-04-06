The Calvert County Department of Economic Development announces the opening of a new tourism development incentive fund to help local businesses and nonprofits wishing to host a special event. Organizations may apply for up to $25,000 to offset certain fees associated with hosting a special event that is open to the public on county owned and operated property, except events held at Calvert County parks.
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach and Campground will be closed for the 2023 season for the completion of an extensive shoreline restoration project on the camping beach area. This project will consist of erosion mitigation and beach revitalization. The public beach at Breezy Point will remain open to the public for day use, seven days per week from May 1 through Oct. 31.
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses. Shredding documents helps prevent identity theft by destroying confidential and/or sensitive information.
The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine: April 22 at Northern Middle School located at 2954 Chaneyville Road in Owings, May 20 at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown and June 24 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby. Proof of Calvert County residency or business location is required.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed April 7 in observance of Good Friday.
The Calvert Marine Museum and store will be open with normal hours April 7.
All recreation parks including Cove Point, Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Ward Farm parks will be open all weekend with normal spring hours. Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Friday, April 7, with normal hours. Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp trails and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating April 7 and 8. The aquatic center will be closed Easter Sunday.