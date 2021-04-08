Sheriff's office promotes autism awareness
April is National Autism Awareness Month, April 2 was World Autism Awareness Day, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is excited to support and promote awareness of this important cause.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that an average of 1 in 68 children in the United States have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) that can cause significant social, communication and behavior challenges. These challenges often present unique safety risks which may increase the chance of encounters with police and other first responders.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is providing a service to the growing needs of those on the autism spectrum. A release states that CCSO is "dedicated to the safety and inclusion of our citizens."
CCSO has created Autism Awareness stickers/decals to place on a vehicle or residence where someone on the spectrum might travel in or reside, to alert law enforcement when responding to a call that they might encounter an individual with an intellectual or development disability. The stickers are free and available for pick-up at our headquarters in Prince Frederick.
All deputies have the Autism FYI application on their agency issued cell phone. This app provides deputies with picture language, calming tips, de-escalation tactics and much more.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens they have a voluntary information form to assist personnel with providing the best service they can to those on the spectrum. This form provides the agency with emergency contacts, medical information, triggers, etc., which is put into a database, so that when deputies respond to a call at an address on file or encounter a missing individual registered, they are prepared on how to communicate.
Those wishing to fill out an information form or obtain an Autism decal, stop by the office located at 30 Church, St. Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
For more information on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Autism project, please contact DFC E. Durner at william.durner@calvertcountymd.gov.
Solomons Boat Ramp and Fishing Pier parking lot to close for repaving
The Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises residents and visitors that the Solomons Boat Ramp and Fishing Pier parking lot will be temporarily closed for an estimated seven days of milling, repaving and striping beginning on or around April 12. Work will be conducted on weekdays only and access to the boat ramp and fishing pier will be restricted during portions of the parking lot closure.
There will be unmarked sections of the parking lot, so visitors should abide by the instructions of ramp employees. Solomons Boat Ramp and Fishing Pier is located at 14195 Solomons Island Road South in Solomons. For facility hours, visit https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/1284/Solomons-Boat-Ramp.
Club to hold food drive
There will be a food drive and food distribution this Saturday, April 10 at the Boys and Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Avenue in North Beach.
The food drive will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Go to the Boys and Girls Club for contactless, curbside drop off of food donations.
The food distribution will be from 10 a.m. until the food runs out. Go to the Boys and Girls Club for contactless, curbside pick up of food donations.
Questions? Contact Joy Hill at jhill@bgcsm.net or 301-379-4876.
Community center input survey ends this month
Prince Frederick is planning for a new community center and park on Fairground Road. The new center will replace the current Harriet E. Brown Community Center located on Dares Beach Road. The Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for feedback as they design the layout and amenities for the community center and park.
Don’t miss the chance to share your thoughts before these surveys close in April.
For more information, visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/2828/HEB-Community-Center-Survey.