Normandy lecture planned at town hall

“Against Daunting Odds: The 2nd and 5th Ranger Battalions at Normandy,” a lecture with Vincent Turner II and sponsored by Bayside History Museum, Calvert Library, John Hanson Chapter NSDAR and the Town of North Beach, will be presented April 16 rom 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at North Beach Town Hall. For more information, contact town hall at 410-257-9618.


