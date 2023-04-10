“Against Daunting Odds: The 2nd and 5th Ranger Battalions at Normandy,” a lecture with Vincent Turner II and sponsored by Bayside History Museum, Calvert Library, John Hanson Chapter NSDAR and the Town of North Beach, will be presented April 16 rom 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at North Beach Town Hall. For more information, contact town hall at 410-257-9618.
Recycle oyster shells for reef habitat
Don’t toss those oyster shells. Instead, bring empty shells to the recycling bins behind Chesapeake Beach Town Hall. They don’t even have to be rinsed or cleaned. The used shells are recycled into oyster reefs in the bay, providing habitat for new oysters and crabs, fish, mussels, barnacles, eels and other aquatic creatures. Contact town hall for more information at 301-855-8398.
Commission for Women seeks input
The Calvert County Commission for Women seeks public input to identify issues women are facing in Calvert County and to pinpoint areas of focus for future events and programming. Complete an online poll. Go to calvertcountymd.gov/WomenMatter. This poll is voluntary, and submissions are anonymous. The poll is open to all residents, regardless of gender. It allows respondents to rank the issues they think are most important for the community and those that impact them most on a personal level. Polling will ends May 13.
Earth Day celebration planned
The Town of North Beach's “Earth Day Everyday” celebration will take place April 22 at Wetlands Overlook Park. The event will begin immediately following the 1 p.m. ribbon cutting at the new North Beach Nature Center and will continue until 4 pm. The event will include a sneak peek at the new North Beach Nature Center, children's activities, and a “Right Tree, Right Place” native tree giveaway sponsored by the North Beach Tree Committee. Contact town hall for more information at 410-257-9618.
County hosting shredding events
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses. Shredding documents helps prevent identity theft by destroying confidential and/or sensitive information.
Th e next event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine April 22 at Northern Middle School located at 2954 Chaneyville Road in Owings. For more information contact the department of public works at 410-326-0210.