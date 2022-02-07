Graduation plans confirmed
Calvert County Public Schools has confirmed dates and location to celebrate graduation for the Class of 2022. A graduation survey was sent to all seniors to elicit their input about the ceremonies regarding graduation preferences and venue. High school graduations will be held on June 1 and 2 at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.
On June 1 at 2:30 p.m., Patuxent High School’s ceremony will take place followed at 7:30 p.m. by Huntingtown High School’s commencement.
On June 2 at 2:30 p.m. the Northern High School graduation will be held, followed at 7:30 p.m. by Calvert High School’s commencement exercise.
June 1 and 2 are 2-hour early dismissal days for Calvert public schools. Each high school will share specific graduation information with their seniors in early March.
Calvert County Publics Schools will follow all COVID-19 guidelines as directed by the Show Place Arena.
For more information, go to www.calvertcounty.education.
Virtual active parenting program offered
The Calvert County Health Department and Maryland Department of Health are proud to bring the acclaimed Active Parenting program directly to the county virtually. A six-week program on Wednesdays starts March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. To register or for more information, contact Katelynn Barkell at Katelynn.Barkell@maryland.gov
Join a campfire on the beach
Put on some extra layers and join The Town of North Beach for a Campfire on the Beach event on Saturday, Feb. 26, From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Warm up around the campfire and enjoy hot chocolate while you roast marshmallows.
Calvert government releases Presidents Day schedule
The Calvert commissioners recently announced county offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day.
Facilities that are closed include the water and sewerage billing and customer service office; all senior centers; all Calvert Library locations and bookmobile service; the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division; and all community centers. Additionally, there will be no county bus service and Meals on Wheels will not deliver.
These facilities, however, will be open: Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience; the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility; Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store; all recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point; Chesapeake Hills Golf Course; Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park; and Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center.
