Due to updated USDA waivers, Calvert County public schools are able to participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Grab ‘n’ Go Meal kits containing five days of breakfast and lunch meals will be free to all children ages 2-18.
Meals will be provided in drive-thru style. Children do not have to be Calvert public school students to participate. Parents or guardians who wish to pick up meals without their children in the car must register ahead of time by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443-550-8680. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on specific locations of the program go to calvertnet.k12.md.us/news/article/~board/press-releases/post/summer-food-service-grab-n-go-is-available-free-to-children.
Health fair planned
Mt. Olive Church together with Calvert Health Department will be providing free health screenings, COVID-19 and back to school vaccines, food and product vendors, games and more on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive Church located at 10 Fairground Road in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-5756 or go to mtoliveumchurch.com for more information.
Hogan appoints Oberg to regents’ board
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently announced three appointments to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. One of the appointees is Julianne A. Oberg, currently the director of Economic Development for Calvert County. Oberg previously served a 14-year career with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, including the last four years as the Deputy Secretary of the department. Oberg is a graduate of University of Maryland College Park.
Town to hold election
The Town of North Beach Election for the position of mayor and town council members will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at town hall. Those interested in running for the positions of mayor or one of six town Council member positions must be at least 21 years of age, and have lived within the incorporated Town limits for six months prior to the election. The certificate of candidacy forms must be submitted by Monday, Aug. 29 by 5 p.m. If you would like to receive fillable forms for candidacy, send an email to northbeach@northbeachmd.org or stop by town hall to pick up a paper copy.