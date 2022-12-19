Pet owners should be cautious during holidays
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety reminds pet owners to be extra cautious during the holiday season.
New sights, sounds and people can cause pets to become overwhelmed and may prompt them to react in unexpected ways. To reduce stress on pets and ensure the safety of others, it is advised to secure pets when visitors are present. Pets may not react well to new people or young children and may become confused, scared or overprotective, causing them to bite or otherwise behave irrationally. If a pet does bite, secure the animal immediately and seek medical attention.
Pet owners should also take safety measures to prevent pets from potentially escaping, ensure gates stay latched and outside doors remain closed when pets are inside. If an animal does become loose, citizens should fill out a lost pet report online.
Go to CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/lost. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will not take lost-and-found reports over the phone.
Start 2023 with a plunge
The annual Polar Bear Plunge at the North Beach waterfront will be held Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. with the net proceeds benefiting the Ladies of Charity Calvert County.
There are three ways to participate in the plunge. People may preregister through Dec. 28 by completing the online registration form. This guarantees you receive a personalized plunge certificate and a plunge T-shirt on the day of the plunge. Starting at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1 register, sign a waiver and pay $27 at the Welcome Center. The third option is to sign a waiver at the boardwalk on the day of the plunge.
There is no fee to plunge, but you must sign a waiver. For more information or to preregister, go to northbeachmd.org/polar-bear-plunge/webforms/2023-polar-bear-plunge-online-registration.
CCFN hosting reception for interested volunteers
The Calvert County Family Network will host a kickoff reception to launch an Open Table initiative aimed at building social support networks to help individuals and families in need. The open table model reflects the human potential of every person.
Through relationship building and accessing social networks, a group of volunteers empower an individual or family with complex challenges to develop a plan and goals for the life they envision for themselves and their children. Volunteer “table members” commit to meeting regularly with the family or individual to provide support and to help them implement their life plan. Table members tap into their own social connections and knowledge of available community resources in support of that plan.
Community members and interested volunteers are encouraged to attend the informational kickoff event Jan. 12, 2023, at 4 p.m., at the College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, located at 115 J W Williams Road, Building B.
For more information, contact event coordinator Jessica Roberson at jessica.roberson@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-535-1600, ext. 8809.
Alarm system launched
As part of continuing efforts to enhance 911 system technology, the Calvert County Emergency Communications Center recently implemented the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, which provides direct communication between the ECC’s computer-aided dispatch system and the alarm system monitoring company. This connection automates 911 notification during an alarm activation and reduces the time for emergency services to be dispatched.
Find more information on Calvert County Government services online at CalvertCountyMd.gov.
Recycle live Christmas trees at convenience centers
Calvert County residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garland at county convenience centers at no charge beginning Dec. 26, through Jan. 28. Beginning Jan. 30, residents looking to recycle their trees must take them directly to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply.
This program does not apply to businesses. Businesses must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill where standard yard waste fees will apply.
All decorations, including support frames, lights and metal stands must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands prior to disposal. Convenience centers will not accept trees and wreaths that have been cut up or are in plastic bags. All greenery will be taken to the Appeal Landfill for mulching, which is made available to county residents at no charge. Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are accepted at the convenience centers for recycling any time of the year at no cost.
For more information, call 410-326-0210.