The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Water and Sewerage Division, will conduct sewer line repairs on HG Trueman Road, between Rousby Hall Road and Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby. Repairs will begin on or about Monday, May 9, and are expected to continue for approximately four weeks, weather permitting. Work will take place Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A pump truck will be utilized to prevent sewer service disruptions. Signs will be in place to notify citizens of changing traffic patterns. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway. For more information or concerns, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2554.
More rabies clinics this spring
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Services Division, in partnership with the county health department will host drive-thru rabies clinics to offer free rabies vaccinations for pets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick on May 18 and June 15.
The Twin Beaches Health and Wellness Fair and “Shatter the Stigma” 5K race is on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kellam's Field in Chesapeake Beach. Contact either the Chesapeake Beach or North Beach town hall or the Calvert County Health Department 410-535-5400 for more information.
Assistance program now closed
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program administered by the Calvert County Department of Community Resources is now closed to new applications. This is due to limited funding. All remaining funds will be used to make payments to approved high-priority ERAP applicants who have demonstrated evidence of recent COVID-19-related financial impact.
Approved applicants received formal notification of approval from Calvert County Government. Households that have previously submitted an ERAP application can contact their designated case manager at LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc., or Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc., for updates on their application’s status. Call the Calvert County Department of Social Services at 443-550-6900 for more information.