Recycle your live Christmas trees
Calvert County residents can take their live Christmas trees, wreaths and garland to county convenience centers for recycling at no charge through Jan. 31. After that date, residents looking to recycle their trees must take them directly to the Appeal Landfill and standard yard waste fees will apply. This program does not apply to businesses. Businesses must bring holiday greenery to the Appeal Landfill where standard yard fees will apply.
All decorations, including support frames, lights and metal stands, must be removed from trees, wreaths and garlands. Trees and wreaths may not be in plastic bags or cut up. All materials will be taken to the Appeal Landfill to be mulched and made available to county residents at no charge.
Wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, holiday cards and other paper are accepted at the convenience centers for recycling at no cost any time of the year. Cardboard boxes should be flattened and all packing materials, ribbons and Styrofoam must be removed for disposal.
Residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Locations of the six convenience centers and their hours are listed on the county website at www.calvertcountymd.gov/1753/Locations-Hours-Fees. For more information, call 410-326-0210.
Local links now on Facebook
Be ready to hit the links with the latest updates and information from the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, now on Facebook. Visit www.facebook.com/ChesapeakeHills to stay up to date on news, events and more for Calvert County’s premier public golf course.
The Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is owned and operated by Calvert County Government and maintained by the Department of Parks & Recreation. Located in scenic Lusby, just minutes from Solomons Island, the course offers an enjoyable and challenging experience for all golfers and foot golfers. Connect on Facebook to keep up with progress on the new clubhouse, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.
Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. For more information about Chesapeake Hills Golf Course or to reserve a tee time, call 410-326-GOLF (4653). Visit www.ChesapeakeHills.com for more information.
Safe Nights Program to Open Jan. 3
Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for the homeless will run Jan. 3 through Feb. 28, 2021.
Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. The host shelter will provide a warm bed and breakfast, a bag of lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.
To qualify, individuals must: Be homeless, show identification, show proof of previous Calvert County residency, be ambulatory and capable of self-care, be older than 18, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, pass a background check and sign the guest shelter agreement and agree to abide by its provisions.
A one-time in-person registration is required each season. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call Safe Nights of Calvert County beginning Dec. 10, 2020, at 443-486-8670 for more information.
Safe Nights is working with the Calvert County Health Department to safely operate with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Program volunteers will provide instructions throughout program registration and participation.
Those in need of shelter before Safe Nights opens can receive assistance by contacting the Department of Social Services at 443-550-6900; Department of Community Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 8802; or Public Safety at 410-535-1600, option 6.
Pet owners should be cautious during holidays
With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, the Calvert County Department of Public Safety reminds pet owners to be extra cautious. New sights, sounds and people can cause pets to become over-stressed and may prompt them to act out.
To reduce stress on pets and ensure the safety of others, it is advised to secure pets when visitors are present. Pets may not react well to new people or young children and may become confused, scared or overprotective, causing them to bite unintentionally. If a pet does bite, please secure the animal immediately and seek medical attention.
Pet owners should ensure gates stay latched and doors remain closed when pets are outside to keep them from potentially escaping. If an animal does become loose, citizens should fill out a lost pet report online at www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/lost. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will not take lost-and-found reports over the phone.
It is also important for pet owners to remember that certain holiday foods, flowers and plants can cause harm and, in some cases, can be deadly to pets if ingested. Guests and children should be cautioned not to feed pets table scraps because foods that vary from the animal’s normal diet can make them sick. If you suspect your pet may have ingested something and is acting differently, contact your veterinarian or the nearest emergency veterinary hospital right away.
For a list of foods and plants that can be harmful to pets, visit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals online at www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control.
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter provides compassionate, humane care and treatments to the shelter population and responsibly finds new homes for animals in the community. The shelter is currently open by appointment only as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. Adoption inquiries can be made by phone or email. For more information about the animal shelter, please call 410-535-7387 or visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.
