The North Beach House and Garden Club is hosting the 10th annual May Day Basket Contest. Residents and Businesses are invited to make a May Day Basket and display them outside their homes or businesses. All displays should be out by 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, rain or shine, for judging.
Calvert Broadcast, in partnership with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, will premiere “Live at Linda’s,” a biweekly live to tape talk show series featuring local animals in need of forever homes. The new series will premiere May 6 at 1 p.m. on Comcast channel 1070 HD.
Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter staff will host the program featuring adoptable animals and welfare-minded tips and advice by the shelter’s in-house veterinarian. Episodes will also air the following Monday on Calvert County government social media platforms for expanded access.
The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen's Association Convention April 30. Come out and watch the parade of Tri-County fire and EMS apparatus on Main Street in Prince Frederick.
Once the parade is completed, head on over to the Calvert County Fair Grounds to watch the fire and EMS competitions. While you are there, grab a bite from one of the delicious food trucks on site.
The Calvert Department of Economic Development has announced it has awarded nearly $1.2 million in grant funding to 39 local small businesses through its small business assistance grant fund, which was established to provide financial assistance that will help local small business owners grow and strengthen their existing businesses.
Awards total $1,160,250 in funding. The fund was made possible through federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Eligible businesses must have been in operation for at least two years and have two to 100 employees.
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate the opening of Breezy Point Beach and Campground for the 2023 season at the annual Breezy Point Beach Blast-Off event. The all-ages event will be held May 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission will be free and preregistration is not required.
There will be music, food for purchase from local food trucks, family games and a spectacular fireworks display. For more information go to calvertcountymd.gov.