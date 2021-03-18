North Beach Farmers’ Market season planned
The Town of North Beach continues to monitor statistics and health metrics related to COVID-19 in Calvert County and the State of Maryland. With statewide restrictions easing, the Town of North Beach will be moving forward with plans to open the 2021 North Beach Farmers’ Market and access to the beach.
The Farmers’ market season is tentatively set for May 1 through Sept. 25. The market will be held Saturday mornings from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the North Beach Senior Center. It will include local vendors with items such as plants, farm vegetables, baked goods, meats, cheeses, eggs and other fresh goods. The town will follow Maryland’s masking order and physical distancing order for outdoor public areas that exist at the start of, and during, the Farmers’ Market season.
For additional information contact 301-855-6681 or go to www.northbeachmd.org.
Speed bumps coming to convenience centers
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, announces speed bumps will be installed at the following customer convenience centers for the safety of citizens and employees: Ball Road Convenience Center in St. Leonard, Barstow Convenience Center, Huntingtown Convenience Center on Hunting Creek Road, Mt. Hope Convenience Center on Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland and Plum Point Convenience Center on Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. Installations may begin as early as March 22 and are expected to be complete by April 30. Citizens are advised to use caution and stay alert when driving through all convenience centers.
For a list of convenience center locations, hours, phone numbers and accepted materials, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1753/Locations-Hours-Fees.
Parks have returned to regular hours
A reminder that all parks under the supervision of the Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation Department have returned to their normal summer hours
The summer hours of operation for Dunkirk District Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park are 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., through mid-November. Other park hours vary based on location and amenities. Park hours are posted at the entrance of each county park or available online. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Parks for more information.