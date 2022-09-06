The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform a one-day project on Monday to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on Main Street near Calvert Towne Road in Prince Frederick.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, weather permitting, crews will temporarily close Route 765 south of Calvert Towne Road to perform the pipe replacement work. Barrels, cones and signs will alert motorists to the lane closures and direct them through the following detour routes.
Customers with questions may contact the SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.
Come support the farmers
Farmers’ Market Appreciation Day at the North Beach Farmers’ Market is this Saturday. The town and the market vendors would like to show appreciation to the customers of the market with a gift basket giveaway, a watermelon eating contest, face painting for the kids, and crafts with Community Conservation. The weekly market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the senior center parking lot.
Join the Big Conversation
The Big Conversation Partners are excited to announce the annual Big Conversation Community Forum for 2022, “Living and Coping with Trauma: The Unseen Force.”
The online ZOOM session is this Sunday from 2 -5 p.m. Register through the Calvert Library.