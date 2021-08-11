Taste the Beaches postponed
The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces the postponement of its annual Taste the Beaches event, originally scheduled for Sept. 18. The town planned to hold the event with the annual fireworks display serving as the finale. The postponement is due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases.
State senator opens new office
Maryland Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) recently announced the grand opening of his Prince Frederick district office located at 250 Merrimac Court. Jackson is hosting an open house event on Saturday, Aug. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. The senator and his staff will be available to give tours of the office. For more information, call 301-858-3700.
Aquatic center to close for maintenance
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick will close beginning Sunday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. to complete annual maintenance and cleaning. The center will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 6 a.m. Cove Point and Kings Landing pools will operate with adjusted hours to accommodate the closure. Patrons with aquatic center annual passes may use their passes at either of the pools for the duration of the closure. For aquatic facility hours of operation, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aquatics.
Calvert hosts job fair
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will host an in-person job fair on Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, located at 450 Solomons Island Road S. in Prince Frederick. Job seekers can explore new employment opportunities from an array of Calvert County businesses. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, be prepared to interview and have ample copies of their resume. There will be space available to complete applications to submit directly to hiring managers. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
Calvert hosting paper shredings
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.
The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine: Saturday, Aug. 21, at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown; and Saturday, Sept. 18, at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
For more information about recycling events, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.