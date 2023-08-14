Organization hosting forum on zoning ordinance and map
Keep Calvert Country will host a forum regarding the new Calvert County zoning ordinance and map on Aug. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Prince Frederick library. The new map will determine the land and waters of Calvert County are used in the future. The American Chestnut Land Trust has more information on its website at acltweb.org.
County department hosting zoning ordinance discussion
The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning invites county residents to participate in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. Citizens are invited to participate through public comment, a public forum and observing work sessions and meetings, to have a voice in shaping local development and land use policies and actively contribute to the well-being and future of the community.
A public forum will be held Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6 p.m. During the forum with zoning staff, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions. For more, go to calvertcountymd.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2472
Taste the Beaches is Sept. 9
The town of Chesapeake Beach is hosting the 2023 Taste the Beaches at Abner’s Crab House on Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. The event includes tastings from local restaurants, fresh-shucked oysters, food, beverages, music and children’s activities. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/events/303841205441755.
Repair work at park underway
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation announces drive lane improvement repair work at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick is underway. Crews will repair and pave the unpaved drive aisle area located at the back of Hallowing Point Park. The area will remain open to traffic for the duration of the project as only one lane is being repaired at a time. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed in early September. Motorists are asked to remain patient while we work to improve park infrastructure for all patrons.
For more information, contact parks and recreation department at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649.
Awareness event to be held on town trail
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. In 2021, there was one death by suicide every 11 minutes in the United States.
To bring awareness of suicide and mental health, Chesapeake Beach is hosting the BecomeOne project for their second annual One More Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk Sept. 23 on the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail. Registration will start at 6 p.m. The walk will begin at 6:30 and the event is free. Call the town hall at 301-855-8398 for more information.
Governor makes four liquor board appointments
Recent appointments made by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) affect the composition of the Calvert County Liquor Board. The governor has appointed John Smack, Beth Swoap and Dean Holland as members, and Dale Weems as an alternate. For more information on the local liquor board, go to calvertcountymd.gov/664/Board-of-License-Commissioners-Liquor-Bo.
Festival on bay planned in North Beach
On Sept. 23 at noon, enjoy family fun activities and all the things that make Calvert County the place to visit at the Experience Calvert Festival in North Beach. Start with family fun activities and continue throughout beautiful North Beach, “The Jewel of the Chesapeake Bay.” Taste the flavors of Calvert — great seafood, locally brewed beer, vintage wine, children's activities and more. Shop local businesses and enjoy the history and views that makes Calvert County so unique.