Organization hosting forum on zoning ordinance and map

Keep Calvert Country will host a forum regarding the new Calvert County zoning ordinance and map on Aug. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Prince Frederick library. The new map will determine the land and waters of Calvert County are used in the future. The American Chestnut Land Trust has more information on its website at acltweb.org.


  

MARTY MADDEN