If you want to own protected land but don’t want to get involved in the process of protecting it, becoming a conservation buyer just might be the path for you. The Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance has scheduled two upcoming webinars to explain what it means to be a conservation buyer and how to get on their list to know when properties are available for purchase.
The dates and times are Thursday, July 12, at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, July 28, at 7 p.m. To register go to //bit.ly/y/smcameeting. For more information, email the American Chestnut Land Trust at mary@acltweb.org.
July is Parks and Recreation Month
Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association. The parks and natural recreation areas in Calvert County constitute valuable community resources and offer a location for people of all ages to embrace the outdoors.
To help celebrate this year’s theme “Where Community Grows,” the public is invited to share photos and testimonials of how their families have grown with parks and rec. From sports teams to summer camps, and pool days to walks on our nature trails, we want to hear the array of ways your family has been part of the county’s parks and recreation through the years.
Bird specialist to be featured speaker at commission meeting
Mark Southerland is scheduled to speak about saving birds from window collisions at the Calvert County Environmental Commission's July 31 meeting.
One billion birds die every year in the U.S. colliding with building glass. Collisions are a major cause of the 29% decline in birds in the U.S. since 1970. Fortunately, ornithologists and architects have identified effective building design features and window treatments that reduce collisions by more than 80%. Both legislative and grassroots efforts are needed to help stop bird population declines.