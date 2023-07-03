Property preservation webinars scheduled

If you want to own protected land but don’t want to get involved in the process of protecting it, becoming a conservation buyer just might be the path for you. The Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance has scheduled two upcoming webinars to explain what it means to be a conservation buyer and how to get on their list to know when properties are available for purchase.


  

MARTY MADDEN