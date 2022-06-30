County announces Independence Day schedule
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. However, these facilities will be open with normal hours: Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store, recreation parks — including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point, Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park, Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center and Cove Point Pool.
Kings Landing Pool to open
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation announces Kings Landing Pool will open to the public beginning July 12. The pool will be available for open swim Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information on aquatic facility hours go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/aquatics.
A reminder that various Parks and Recreation facilities continue to operate with adjusted hours and services due to labor shortages, which are being felt throughout the United States. Calvert County Government continues to recruit employees. Go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/Employment to learn about and apply for open positions.
Office on Aging has Facebook
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging Division, announces the launch of its new Facebook page. The page will serve as a connection to the OOA for older adults, senior citizens and caregivers. Resources on the new page will include recreational and educational activities hosted at the senior centers, lunch menus, assistance with prescriptions and utilities, long-term care services and many other resources that promote a healthy and independent lifestyle.
New building code adopted
The county commissioners have adopted the 2018 International Building Code and the 2018 International Residential Code (IRC) as the Calvert County Building Code effective today.
Among changes are requirements for roof access and pathways for firefighters for houses with rooftop solar panels, guard handrail requirements now only apply to the specific portion of a walking surface that exceeds 30 inches above grade, smoke alarms physical interconnection is not required where listed wireless alarms and all alarms sound upon activation of one alarm, increases required for insulation in walls and ceilings, high-efficacy lamps, gas lighting systems with no continuously burning pilot lights and air tests for dwelling units.
The Calvert County Building Code establishes requirements for making an application and for permit issuance, time limits of applications and permits and provisions for serving notices of violations, and violation penalties.
For additional information, contact the Division of Inspections and Permits at 410-535-2155.
Hurricane preparedness
The North Beach Flood Committee wants citizens to be ready for hurricane season. Get the latest information on hurricane alerts and hurricane-related flood hazards from the National Weather Service when you go to nhc.noaa.gov.
A hurricane is a tropical cyclone that forms in the Atlantic Ocean, eastern Pacific Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. They are among the most destructive forces in nature. Hurricane season runs from June through November, peaking in early to mid-September, but hurricanes can happen any time.
Prepare now so you can stay safe. Information about preparedness can be found on the town’s website.
MARTY MADDEN