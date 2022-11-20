The Calvert County commissioners will hold a public hearing Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. to receive and consider comments on proposed amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan, adopted in August 2019. The hearing will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The meeting will also be streamed live.
Proposed amendments would reduce or eliminate the future expansions for the Huntingtown, Lusby, Prince Frederick and Solomons town centers. Interested persons are encouraged to view the proposals in their entirety by viewing the proposed amendments online at CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings or by contacting planning and zoning at 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.
Nominate women for 2023 awards
The Calvert County Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards for women or girls who make significant contributions to the local community. The nomination form is available online at CalvertWomen.org. Completed nominations must be submitted no later than Dec. 15 by email to CalvertWomen@gmail.com.
County to charge for ambulance services
The Calvert commissioners announced acceptance of a memorandum of agreement with many of the county’s volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services departments to implement a centralized EMS transport billing system, which enables those entities to recover some of the costs of providing ambulance transportation.
The agreement begins Jan. 1. Although patients may be asked to authorize payment by their insurance company and may receive a bill, patients will not be expected to cover any associated costs or underpayment by insurance companies, nor will they be penalized for nonpayment. For answers to frequently asked questions and more information, citizens are encouraged to visit CalvertCountyMd.gov/CostRecovery.
Help ‘Light Up the Town’
Every year the mayor and town council of Chesapeake Beach hold a "Light Up The Town" event at town hall. This year’s event is on Nov. 27 beginning at 4 p.m. This event marks the beginning of the Lighting of the Town where the mayor, Santa, residents and their guests count down and switch ON the lights to the town.