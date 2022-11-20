Board to hold hearing on comprehensive plan edits

The Calvert County commissioners will hold a public hearing Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. to receive and consider comments on proposed amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan, adopted in August 2019. The hearing will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The meeting will also be streamed live.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews