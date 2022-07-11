The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free paper shredding event for county residents and businesses to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 23 at Northern Middle School, located at 2954 Chaneyville Road in Owings. Proof of residency or business location is required. All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. Businesses are allowed up to five banker boxes of paper per business (or the equivalent volume of five banker boxes in alternate containers). There is no limit for residents. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. For more, go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Shelter waives cat adoption fees for July
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for cats through the month of July. Cats of all ages and personalities are available for adoption. Regular adoption procedures still apply. The facility at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.
Field closed for improvements
The Town of Chesapeake Beach is making improvements to Kellam's Field by top dressing the Bermuda grass. This improvement is taking place as a part of the town's summer maintenance program for the field. To make this needed improvement, the field is closed this week to the general public, but will reopen Monday, July 18.
State and county working on waterfront park plan
The Department of Natural Resources is working with Calvert County Parks and Recreation to develop a master plan for future improvements and additional recreational amenities at Hallowing Point Waterfront Park. The plan will focus on environmental restoration and waterfront recreation. To view the plan and weigh in on the development process, go to dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/southern/Hallowing-Point-Waterfront-Park.aspx