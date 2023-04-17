On April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m., the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office will host Maryland southern region's 33rd annual Memorial Service for Crime Victims and their Families. The event will be held at the Prince Frederick firehouse. The public is welcome.
The program will feature a number of guest speakers to include Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R), State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R), Kurt Wolfgang, executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center, and Dawn Collins, whose son, Lt. Richard Collins III, was murdered at the University of Maryland in 2017.
The program will offer the opportunity for the families and friends of crime victims to unite and share their experiences with victim services professionals and public officials.
Town club holding basket contest
The North Beach House and Garden Club is hosting its 10th annual May Day Basket Contest. Residents and businesses are invited to make a May Day basket and display them outside their homes or businesses.
All displays should be out by 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, rain or shine, for judging. To sign up, send your contact information to blake.madeleine@yahoo.com.
Animal adoption coming to local TV
Calvert Broadcast, in partnership with the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, will premiere “Live at Linda’s,” a biweekly live-to-tape talk show series featuring local, lovable animals in need of homes. The new series will premiere May 6 at 1 p.m. on Comcast channel 1070 HD.
Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter staff will host the program featuring adoptable animals and welfare-minded tips and advice by the shelter’s in-house veterinarian. Episodes will also air the following Monday on Calvert County Government social media platforms for expanded access.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews are nearing completion of the Route 4 intersection improvements at Mount Harmony Road. Motorists can expect single lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through the end of April as crews work to mill and resurface the Route 4 travel lanes and apply temporary pavement markings.
Turning restrictions to and from Mount Harmony Road will remain in place until the resurfacing is complete and final road signs are installed. State Highway Administration contractor Rustler Construction Inc. of Upper Marlboro will use temporary traffic signs and barrels to safely guide motorists through the work zone.
For more information, contact the SHA’s District 5 office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.
Parade and convention coming to Prince Frederick
The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen's Association Convention on April 30. Come out and watch the parade of tri-county fire and EMS apparatus on Main Street in Prince Frederick.
Once the parade is completed, head on over to the Calvert County Fairgrounds to watch fire and EMS competitions. There will be food trucks on site. For more information, go to pfvfd.org.