Holiday movie on the beach
The Town of North Beach invites the community to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas on the beach this Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Dress for cool weather by layering your cozy holiday shades like red and green. Bring you chair or blanket to get comfy on the beach.
Construction work planned on Chaneyville Road
The Calvert County Department of Public Works will close a section of Chaneyville Road in Owings, beginning on or about Monday, Dec. 13, for construction improvements to the existing culvert at 3700 Chaneyville Road. Construction is expected to continue through Jan. 14, weather permitting. During construction, Chaneyville Road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Traffic will be directed to use Lower Marlboro Road during the closure. Additionally, Flint Hill Road will temporarily be opened for local traffic only. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.
Parks and rec hosting community center meeting
The Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a public meeting to receive input for the planning and construction of the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting will be held in person on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Calvert Pines Senior Center, located at 450 West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The meeting will be held as a continuation of the planning process for a new community center building on Fairground Road to replace the existing facility on Dares Beach Road.
Citizens are invited to attend to ask questions and provide input on the proposed center’s amenities, outdoor space, activities and more. The presentation will show two conceptual site plans, floor plans and renderings as well as results of a public survey conducted earlier this year. Funding strategies will also be discussed. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.
Safe Nights program provides shelter
Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for people without housing will run Dec. 19 through Feb. 27.
Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters will provide a warm bed and breakfast, a bag of lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.
To qualify, individuals must be without a fixed residence, show identification, show proof of Calvert County residency, be ambulatory and capable of self-care, be older than 18 — unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, pass a background check and sign the guest shelter agreement and agree to abide by its provisions. A one-time in-person registration is required each season. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call Safe Nights of Calvert County at 443-486-8670 for more information.
MARTY MADDEN