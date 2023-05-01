Pickleball courts to be added
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation has begun work to create additional outdoor pickleball courts at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, Solomons Town Center Park and Hallowing Point Park.
Staff is adding lines for three pickleball courts on the basketball courts outside the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The courts will be available for public use Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Availability is subject to change during public school holidays and early dismissal days.
For additional information and updates, contact parks and recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649
Plant sale in Prince Frederick
Calvert Master Gardeners' annual plant sale will be held May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Resource Building at 30 Duke Street in Prince Frederick. The master gardeners will have native plants and shrubs, heirloom tomatoes, vegetables and herbs for sale with lots to choose from. Call 301-855-1150 for more information.
Farmers’ market season begins
May 6 marks the beginning of the Town of North Beach Farmers' Market season. The town continues its traditional, small-town atmosphere farmers' market for the 2023 season every Saturday through Oct. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the North Beach Senior Center at 9010 Chesapeake Avenue.
Parking is available at the town-owned parking lot that is located on Chesapeake Avenue just south of 7th Street. On-street parking is available; however, some areas are for resident parking only. Paid parking is an option in the privately-owned parking lot located at the southeast corner of Chesapeake Avenue and 5th Street.
The Town of North Beach encourages all guests to help reduce waste by bringing your own bag and using the appropriate disposal containers provided at the market.
Craft fair planned at high school
The annual spring craft fair at Huntingtown High School will be held May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors and outdoors at the school at 4125 North Solomons Island Road. For space reservations and for information contact Cascierol@calvertnet.k12.md.us.
MARTY MADDEN
