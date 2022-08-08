The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter invites citizens to adopt during a month-long “Clear the Shelters” event in August. This month the shelter will waive adoption fees for the first 20 cats, dogs and small exotic animals adopted, made possible through partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter. Clear the Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.
Food and resource assistance available
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources reminds citizens that food and resource assistance is available. Calvert County Public Schools is offering children ages 2-18 free grab-and-go meal kits containing five days of breakfast and lunch meals during August. Meals will be provided drive-thru style. Children do not have to be public school system students to participate. Parents/guardians who wish to pick up meals without children present must register ahead of time by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443-550-8680. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information go to OurCalvert.org.
Commission seeks to fill vacancies
The Calvert County Commissioners seeks to fill three vacancies for the environmental commission. In addition to the county commissioners, the panel advises the department of planning and zoning and the planning commission on environmental matters, promotes recycling programs, alternative energy use and energy conservation; provides public education through outreach events; and supports other county environmental organizations. Voting members must be county residents and have interest in one or many facets of the county’s natural and man-made environments, which include forests, farms, fields and streams. The commission also considers and advises on topics including, but not limited to: climate change, sea-level rise, aquifers supplying drinking water, traffic congestion, stormwater and wastewater management, sustainable practices, energy and water conservation. For more information go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/GetInvolved.
County hosting free paper shredding events
The Calvert County Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division will host a free paper shredding event for residents and businesses to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents. The next shredding event will be Aug. 20 at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. For more information call 410-326-0210 or go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Recovery Fest scheduled for September
On Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. join the Calvert County Health Department for the Annual Recovery Fest at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road S, Solomons 20688. There will be free food, games, prizes, music and T-shirts. Email erica.clark@maryland.gov for the answers to any questions.
Overdose awareness event Aug. 31
Wednesday, Aug. 31, has been recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event to raise awareness that overdose death is preventable and to reduce the stigma associated with drug-related death. The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Committee and Calvert County Behavioral Health are seeking to bring awareness to this ongoing crisis by lighting Calvert County purple, the awareness color for drug overdose and the opioid crisis, on that ay. Attend the Glow Vigil on Aug. 31 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the North Beach Pavilion. Contact CAASA for more information at 410-535-FREE.