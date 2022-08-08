Citizens invited to help 'clear the shelters'

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter invites citizens to adopt during a month-long “Clear the Shelters” event in August. This month the shelter will waive adoption fees for the first 20 cats, dogs and small exotic animals adopted, made possible through partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter. Clear the Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

MARTY MADDEN