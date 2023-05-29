Commission seeks input

The Calvert County Commission on Aging and Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging is seeking feedback from residents for ways to enhance the quality of life in Calvert for older adults. Public input will be used in plans to make Calvert more “age friendly” for the county’s growing older adult population while also guiding our plans to improve aging services for the next four years.


MARTY MADDEN