The Calvert County Commission on Aging and Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging is seeking feedback from residents for ways to enhance the quality of life in Calvert for older adults. Public input will be used in plans to make Calvert more “age friendly” for the county’s growing older adult population while also guiding our plans to improve aging services for the next four years.
Residents are invited to attend a commemorative event in remembrance of Lolete Barlow, a resident of North Beach for over 30 years and one of the town's house and garden club's three founding officers.
The ceremony will take place Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m at the Jean Hatch Pollinator Garden located on the boardwalk just north of the welcome center. The program will feature a placement of a memorial plaque in honor of Barlow followed by light refreshments.
Children’s Day on the Farm is June 4
Bring the family to Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard on Sunday, June 4, for the 36th annual Children’s Day on the Farm. This is a day of family fun with live performances, crafts, games, wagon rides and food vendors. Check out the demonstrations and exhibits to learn about rural life past and present.
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation announces a tot lot playground has been installed at Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park. The playground is designed for ages 5-12 and allows for children to enjoy a wide range of activities, including climbing, swinging and creative play.
The Calvert County Family Network is seeking interested volunteers for the Open Table initiative. Open Table is a proven model that leverages relationships to transform communities. Through relationships and accessing social support networks, a group of volunteers can empower an individual or family in need to implement their own life plans and goals to develop the ideal life they envision for themselves and their children.
Calvert County is the first county in Maryland to launch Open Table, and this unique volunteer experience allows you to go beyond giving by investing in others and our community.
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend a virtual information session. To register for an informational session call Jessica Roberson at 410-535-1600, ext. 8809, or go to calvertcountymd.gov/OpenTable.