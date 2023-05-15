With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control declaring May 11 the end of the federal COVID-10 public health emergency, it is fitting to reflect on the impact of the pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, the town of North Beach underwent significant changes in how it conducted business, how town staff performed their duties and how town residents went about their daily activities. Many town businesses had to adapt and modify operations to keep their doors open. Some of these changes became permanent fixtures.
In April 2020, as a message of encouragement for residents and visitors, the North Beach Strong banner was displayed on the balcony of town hall. Today, the banner hangs in the town hall lobby. Residents are welcome to visit town hall and add a signature to the banner. There are plans to donate the North Beach Strong banner to the Bayside History Museum to preserve this moment in history and ensure it is not forgotten.
To sign the North Beach Strong banner, visit town hall Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The banner is located just inside the front door.
Zoning ordinance update underway
The Calvert Department of Planning and Zoning invites county residents to participate in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. The public is invited to submit comments during each public comment window.
The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance regulates land usage, as many aspects of land use can impact adjoining neighborhoods, public facilities and overall county development as part of the effort to promote health, safety and welfare of Calvert County residents, as mandated in the Comprehensive Plan (adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022). County staff and consultants conducted a zoning analysis of existing conditions and began working on developing zoning recommendations and a draft ordinance that would bring the Zoning Ordinance into compliance with the new Comprehensive Plan.
The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that it will begin work this summer on traffic safety improvements to roadway intersections near Hallowing Point Park. The planned improvements are designed to allow safer and quicker access to Hallowing Point Park by addressing traffic safety issues and improving traffic flow.
Public Works completed the first phase of the improvement project in 2020 by constructing a second entrance at the back of Hallowing Point Park to alleviate traffic issues at the main park entrance on Route 231 (Hallowing Point Road). Additional project phases include further modifications to the main park entrance and the intersections of Skipjack Road and Route 231, and Jibsail Drive and Route 231.
Work is expected to begin as early as mid-June and will require the temporary closure of each intersection for several weeks while work is underway; the public will be notified of specific closure dates and detour routes prior to each phase via news release and social media.
The Solomons Spring Cleanup was moved to Saturday May 20, due to rainy weather last weekend. The Solomons Civic Association is hosting the clean up from 6:30 to 9 a.m. The clean up effort will target public areas within the Solomons boundaries. The cleanup is a way to share pride in our community. Participants are to meet at department of natural resources parking lot at the old visitors center at 6:30 a.m. sharp.
Wear visible colors like yellow or orange, comfortable shoes as you will be walking and gloves. Bring a box of heavy duty trash bags to share. Shovels may be needed to clean up curbside trash. For more, contact Jim Sharkey at 410-610-4370.