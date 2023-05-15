Sign the ‘North Beach Strong’ banner

With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control declaring May 11 the end of the federal COVID-10 public health emergency, it is fitting to reflect on the impact of the pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, the town of North Beach underwent significant changes in how it conducted business, how town staff performed their duties and how town residents went about their daily activities. Many town businesses had to adapt and modify operations to keep their doors open. Some of these changes became permanent fixtures.


MARTY MADDEN