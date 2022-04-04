County government announces Good Friday schedule
The Calvert County Commissioners have announced county offices will be closed on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. Exceptions to the policy are the Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers, which will be open with normal operating hours that day. The landfill, transfer station and all county convenience centers will be closed Easter Sunday, April 17. The Calvert County Board of Elections office will be open since the deadline to file as a candidate is extended to April 15 at 9 p.m. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours that day. All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal spring hours. Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal hours that day. Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. The aquatic center will be closed on Easter Sunday. Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov
County to host free shredding events
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.
The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine on these Saturdays: April 23 at Northern Middle School located at 2954 Chaneyville Road in Owings, May 21 at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown and June 25 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
Proof of residency or business location is required. All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. Businesses are allowed up to five banker boxes of paper per business (or the equivalent volume of 5 banker boxes in alternate containers). There is no limit for residents. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. For more information about recycling events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Senior centers host ‘memory’ program
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a “Stronger Memory” program at Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers. The program is intended to help participants prevent, stabilize or slow down cognitive decline through a variety of writing and arithmetic activities. During a weekly check-in meeting, participants will receive the following week’s program, discuss the program along with other brain health topics, and have a chance to win a prize. For more information or to register for the program, call a Calvert County senior center location or contact Office on Aging program manager Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.