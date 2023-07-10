The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has begun a project to resurface a section of Route 261 between south of Old Bayside Road and north of Brownies Beach Road near Chesapeake Beach in Calvert County. The pavement improvement project should be complete by July 24, weather permitting.
Crews have closed and temporarily detoured Route 261. Local residential access will be maintained while work is underway. All other drivers will be directed to use Old Bayside Road and Summer City Boulevard to bypass Route 261.
Contractor F. O. Day Company of Rockville will use temporary traffic signs to guide drivers along the detour route and safely through the work zone. Crews are continuing sidewalk and ramp reconstruction and upgrades between First Street and Chesapeake Village Boulevard as part of the Route 261 safety and resurfacing project, scheduled for completion this fall.
The State Highway Administration understands road work can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable transportation system for all. Customers with questions about this work may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 or go to roads.maryland.gov.
Cards now accepted at landfill
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division is now accepting credit and debit card payments at the Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
A processing fee of 3% for credit and debit card payments will be added to the transaction total. For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or go toCalvertCountyMd.gov/Appeal.
Boardwalk work is underway
The Town of Chesapeake Beach will be conducting repairs to the Route 261 boardwalk. During these repairs, closures of the boardwalk will occur. However, all work will be cleaned up and the boardwalk will be reopened at the end of each day.
Work is expected to occur during the weekdays over the next two to three weeks. Use caution in the area.
Department announces tree program
The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning announces a new “Spread Your Leaves” program to help residents expand forested areas in Calvert County by planting native trees on their property. Now through Oct. 31, residents can obtain coupons to purchase native trees at a discount from participating nurseries.
The location of the purchased trees will be registered according to the local watersheds. The watershed that plants the most trees will be recognized in December by the county commissioners.
The tree coupon can be obtained through the Planning and Zoning, Environmental Commission, website. Go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/TreeCoupon. Residents will find a list of participating nurseries, view an interactive map of trees planted through the program, and find information on selecting tree varieties based on the planting area and environmental benefits.