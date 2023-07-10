Road project underway

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has begun a project to resurface a section of Route 261 between south of Old Bayside Road and north of Brownies Beach Road near Chesapeake Beach in Calvert County. The pavement improvement project should be complete by July 24, weather permitting.


  

