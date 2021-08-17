Calvert hosts paper shredding events
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.
The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine: Saturday, Aug. 21, at Huntingtown High School, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at Appeal Landfill located in Lusby. For more information about recycling events, call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Work starts on administration building project
Calvert County government is taking the first step toward a new county administration building. The first phase includes the removal of the onsite SECU ATM and demolition of the current County Services Plaza building. The SECU ATM will no longer be available after Aug. 18. Until the new ATM is fully operational, citizens can access several surcharge-free ATMs in the Prince Frederick area. To find a surcharge-free ATM near you, go to www.secumd.org/branches-atms.
Taste the Beaches postponed
The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces the postponement of the annual Taste the Beaches event, originally scheduled for Sept. 18. The town planned to hold the event with the annual fireworks display serving as the finale. The postponement is due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases.
Calvert hosts job fair
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will host an in-person job fair on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, located at 450 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Job seekers can explore new employment opportunities from an array of Calvert County businesses. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, be prepared to interview and have ample copies of their resume. There will be space available to complete applications to submit directly to hiring managers. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
Explore beach area wetlands
On Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., there will be a ‘native shrubs and trees of the trail’ guided wetland exploration at Wetlands Overlook Park. The group will walk through the paw paw patch, look for wild blueberries and peek at the beginning of fall colors along the edge of the wetlands. Contact Lisa Garrett at lgarrett@northbeachmd.org to register. Program size is limited.