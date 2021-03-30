Good Friday changes announced
The Calvert County commissioners announced county offices will be closed this Friday in observance of Good Friday. In addition, there will be no county bus service Friday, April 2. Regular service will resume Saturday, April 3. Calvert Library locations will be closed Friday, April 2. Digital services and materials are available 24/7 on calvertlibrary.info. The Calvert Marine Museum will be open with normal hours Friday, April 2. The museum will continue to operate at reduced capacity with a timed entry system. Advanced reservations are recommended. Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com to learn more. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Friday, April 2. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies. Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Friday, April 2, with normal hours. Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd.
Veterans committee formed
Calvert is establishing the veterans affairs commission to advise the county commissioners on programs, policies and initiatives affecting the lives of local veterans.
Once formed, the commission will work with the community to promote and expand existing veteran support and services within the county. The commission will also be tasked with providing assistance, guidance and information to businesses and other public entities to ensure adequate representation of veterans in employment, education, training and public programs throughout Calvert County.
The BOCC will appoint nine voting members to serve three-year volunteer terms, with a limit of three consecutive full terms. Voting members must be veterans honorably separated from military service. Voting members will consist of one business owner, one educator or educational administrator, one representative from each of the four American Legion posts in Calvert County and three at-large members.
The Veterans Affairs Commission will meet monthly and provide, at minimum, an annual report to the BOCC. Those interested in serving may complete an application form through the Volunteer Boards and Commissions webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/GetInvolved.
North Beach seeks farmers market vendors
The Town of North Beach invites local farms and producers of fresh products to apply for the 2021 North Beach Farmers’ Market season. The town anticipates an exciting and improved farmers’ market season with returning vendors. They also have space for new vendors. If you think you’re a good fit for our market, don’t hesitate to call with questions or submit your application today. As a way to give back to our vendors, the Town of North Beach is waiving all application fees for this year. For more information, contact Stacy Milor at northbeach@northbeachmd.org or 443-646-2415.