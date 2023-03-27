Flood action plan presentation
The Town of North Beach will host a public meeting with principals from BayLand Consultants and Designers April 20 at 7 p.m. at the town hall. Town residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions and give input during the meeting. Residents may also attend the meeting virtually by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87185654579.
BayLand was selected to develop a compound flood action plan for the entire town, namely, structural and engineering solutions to relieve the dual impact of coastal and stormwater flooding. For more information go to northbeachmd.org/compound-flood-action-plan-information.
County government consolidates systems
Calvert County government is upgrading and consolidating its human resources and financial management systems to a single cloud-based software application called Workday. While the new system will officially go live for county employees in late March, the transfer of data and user training is taking place through early April. County government services and operations will continue as usual, though minor interruptions may occur.
The Workday system will integrate tools for employee data, compensation, recruiting, training and finance information. In order to facilitate a seamless transition to the new system, vendors doing business with the county have been notified that any invoices received between now and April 7 will be held for processing until after April 10. Vendors may contact the Department of Finance and Budget at 410-535-1600 with any questions.
Spread your leaves for native trees
The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning recently announced a new “Spread Your Leaves” program to help residents expand forested areas in Calvert County by planting native trees on their property. Now through Oct. 31, residents may obtain coupons to purchase native trees at a discount from participating nurseries.
The location of the purchased trees will be registered according to the local watersheds. The watershed that plants the most trees will be recognized in December by the county commissioners. The tree coupon may be obtained through the planning and zoning/environmental commission website. Go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/TreeCoupon for more information.
Trust hosts triathlon
American Chestnut Land Trust’s Triathlon with a Twist starts with a round trip 9-mile bike ride from the trust’s south side trailhead on Scientists Cliffs Road in Port Republic to St. Leonard Elementary School in St. Leonard and back — running 2 miles to the Chesapeake Bay along Scientists Cliffs Road and through the Warrior’s Rest sanctuary, paddling a 3-mile round trip on the Chesapeake Bay and pristine Parkers Creek, and making the return 2-mile run to the South Side trailhead.
Make it a family/friends event with a three-member relay team. Find two friends to help you complete the challenge. Limited to a total of 10 relay teams, so register early. Looking to join a team? Email miriam@acltweb.org to try to connect with others who are looking for team members.
Easter Bunny is ‘cruisin' the town’
The Easter Bunny is hitching a ride to visit with the children of North Beach April 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. Stay in the comfort of your home and when you see or hear the golf cart coming, head out to see the Easter Bunny for a special treat. For more information, call 301-855-6681.
County to hold residential waste collection
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free household hazardous waste collection event for county residents April 1. The event will be held at Mt. Hope Convenience Center located at 96 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Acceptable hazardous waste items include auto and floor care products, medications, pesticides, gasoline, fertilizers, ammunition and more.
There is no limit of material per resident. Proof of Calvert County residency is required. Businesses are prohibited from this event. For a full listing of accepted hazardous waste materials and for more information on household hazardous waste collection events, call the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or go to CalvertCountymd.gov/HazardousWaste.