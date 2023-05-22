Park’s playground installed
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation announces a tot lot playground has been installed at Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park. The playground is designed for ages 5-12 and allows for children to enjoy a wide range of activities, including climbing, swinging and creative play.
Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park is located at 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk. For more information, go to calvertcountymd.gov/WardFarm.
Commission seeking input
The Calvert County Commission on Aging and Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging is seeking feedback from residents for ways to enhance the quality of life in Calvert for older adults. Public input will be used in plans to make Calvert more “age friendly” for the county’s growing older adult population while also guiding our plans to improve aging services for the next four years.
Residents are invited to complete an online survey at CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommissionOnAging.
Traffic safety improvements at park planned
The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that it will begin work this summer on traffic safety improvements to roadway intersections near Hallowing Point Park. The planned improvements are designed to allow safer and quicker access to Hallowing Point Park by addressing traffic safety issues and improving traffic flow.
Public Works completed the first phase of the improvement project in 2020 by constructing a second entrance at the back of Hallowing Point Park to alleviate traffic issues at the main park entrance on Route 231 (Hallowing Point Road). Additional project phases include further modifications to the main park entrance and the intersections of Skipjack Road and Route 231, and Jibsail Drive and Route 231.
Work is expected to begin as early as mid-June and will require the temporary closure of each intersection for several weeks while work is underway. Go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/TrafficImprovement for project information and updates.
Commemorative event planned for June 3
You are invited to attend a commemorative event in remembrance of Lolete Barlow, a resident of North Beach for over 30 years and one of the town house and garden club's three founding officers. The ceremony will take place June 3, 10 a.m at the Jean Hatch Pollinator Garden located on the boardwalk just north of the welcome center. The program will feature a placement of a memorial plaque in honor of Barlow, followed by light refreshments.
Children’s Day on the Farm is June 3
Bring the entire family to Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard June 4 for the 36th annual Children’s Day on the Farm. This is a day of family fun with live performances, crafts, games, wagon rides and food vendors. Check out the demonstrations and exhibits to learn about rural life past and present.
For more information, go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Sign the ‘North Beach Strong’ banner
With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control declaring May 11 the end of the federal COVID-10 public health emergency, it is fitting to reflect on the impact of the pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, the town of North Beach underwent significant changes in how it conducted business, how town staff performed their duties and how town residents went about their daily activities. Many town businesses had to adapt and modify operations to keep their doors open. Some of these changes became permanent fixtures.
In April 2020, as a message of encouragement for residents and visitors, the North Beach Strong banner was displayed on the balcony of town hall. Today, the banner hangs in the town hall lobby. Residents are welcome to visit town hall and add a signature to the banner. There are plans to donate the North Beach Strong banner to the Bayside History Museum to preserve this moment in history and ensure it is not forgotten.
To sign the North Beach Strong banner, visit town hall Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The banner is located just inside the front door.