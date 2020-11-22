Dowd certified as animal welfare administrator
Calvert County Department of Public Safety Deputy Director for Animal Services Crystal Dowd recently earned her Certified Animal Welfare Administrator certification through the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement. Dowd is now one of 206 individuals nationwide and three individuals in Maryland to hold this prestigious designation.
The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement administers the CAWA program, which distinguishes top-level executives and managers working in both nonprofit and municipal animal welfare agencies. In addition to meeting strict eligibility requirements for leadership and management in the animal welfare field, Dowd passed a rigorous exam to earn her CAWA designation.
The CAWA exam covers best practices in animal welfare with questions reviewing leadership, human resources, finance, fundraising, marketing, administration and animal care.
“Obtaining CAWA status validates Crystal’s work in the animal welfare field and her ability to contribute to animal welfare in our local community and across the country,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “We are very proud of her outstanding achievement.”
Jim Tedford, CEO for AAWA, noted, “certified animal welfare administrators demonstrated that they hold specialized qualifications and a commitment to high standards and ethical practices in our industry. We respect their dedication to their own professional development and their pursuit of leadership excellence.”
Dowd has served with Calvert County Government since 2017. As Deputy Director for Animal Services, she oversees the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Calvert County Animal Control Division.
Calvert participates in restaurant relief
Recently, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) launched a $50 million grant program to provide direct relief to restaurants and food service businesses across Maryland. The Calvert Commissioners announced the county will receive $646,295 from this program and will disburse these funds through a Restaurant Relief Fund Grant program, which began on Nov. 9. The program will remain open until noon on Dec. 11 or until funds are fully expended. Closing date is subject to change based on the number of applications received.
Eligible businesses include: full and limited service restaurants, locally owned franchise restaurants, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars, catering businesses, bed-and-breakfast establishments with food service and food trucks.
The grant may be used for working capital such as rent, payroll or job training, purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining such as tents or heaters, infrastructure improvements such as HVAC system upgrades or technology to support carryout and delivery or for purchase of personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related or unusual expenses incurred due to the public health emergency.
Repayment is not required for any funds received through this program.
Small restaurants with one to seven full-time equivalent employees may receive $10,000 and large restaurants with eight or more full-time equivalent employees may receive $15,000. To be considered eligible for a grant, businesses must be in good standing with the state, current on all county tax liabilities, have no open zoning or permitting code enforcement issues, have been operational and earning revenue in Calvert County prior to March 5 (the date Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency went into effect), have a physical business presence in Calvert County, not be a franchise or national chain (unless able to provide local ownership and operation) and have at least one full-time equivalent W-2 employee. Business owners interested in receiving a grant are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and application requirements online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/COVID19ReliefFund. Those interested in applying are encouraged to create a user name and password prior to the application period. Interested business owners may also send an email to grant@calvertcountymd.gov. The relief program is funded through Maryland’s Rainy Day Fund.
COVID Message from Sheriff Mike Evans
The following message was recently released by Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans ( R ).
To my fellow Calvert County citizens: Like you, I too am frustrated with the new norm we are experiencing with COVID 19. Governor Hogan has tasked county law enforcement agencies with enforcing COVID 19 specific laws when necessary, in conjunction with the County Health Officer. As your sheriff, I am asking you to do your part in keeping our county as safe as possible as we work through this tough time. It is critical that we practice social distancing, wear our masks, wash our hands, and follow the law as it pertains to public space and businesses. Deputies will be out in the community keeping our neighborhoods, businesses and roadways safe.
Please do not hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s Office at any time, night or day, if you have any questions, concerns, or need help of any kind. Working together, we will get through this.