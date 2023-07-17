Project and detour delayed

The State Highway Administration has notified Chesapeake Beach officials that the detour in the area of Route 261 and Bayfront Park will start July 24. Originally, it was scheduled to begin July 10. All traffic northbound and southbound on Route 261 will be detoured through Summer City and Old Bayside Road when crews start work in the roadway. The detour is expected to last for two to three weeks, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.


  

MARTY MADDEN