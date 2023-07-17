The State Highway Administration has notified Chesapeake Beach officials that the detour in the area of Route 261 and Bayfront Park will start July 24. Originally, it was scheduled to begin July 10. All traffic northbound and southbound on Route 261 will be detoured through Summer City and Old Bayside Road when crews start work in the roadway. The detour is expected to last for two to three weeks, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
The work being completed requires road closure in order to remove the damaged area of the northbound lane of Route 261. Repairs include addressing a visible crack in the roadway that requires guardrail removal excavation down to suitable soil, proper backfill and a geo-textile to be installed to help with the supporting of the repair area. Once work is complete hot mix asphalt will be placed to finalize the work.
The detour plan is as follows: Traveling south on Route 261 motorists will need to turn West onto Old Bayside Road, follow it until the three-way stop at Summer City Boulevard and make a left, that will bring you back to Route 261.
Cards now accepted at landfill
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division is now accepting credit and debit card payments at the Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
A processing fee of 3% for credit and debit card payments will be added to the transaction total.
For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or go toCalvertCountyMd.gov/Appeal.
Boardwalk work is underway
The Town of Chesapeake Beach will be conducting repairs to the Route 261 boardwalk. During these repairs, closures of the boardwalk will occur. However, all work will be cleaned up and the boardwalk will be reopened at the end of each day.
Work is expected to occur during the weekdays over the next couple of weeks. Use caution in the area.
Planning department announces tree program
The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning announces a new “Spread Your Leaves” program to help residents expand forested areas in Calvert County by planting native trees on their property. Now through Oct. 31, residents can obtain coupons to purchase native trees at a discount from participating nurseries.
The location of the purchased trees will be registered according to the local watersheds. The watershed that plants the most trees will be recognized in December by the county commissioners.
The tree coupon can be obtained through the Planning and Zoning, Environmental Commission, website. Go to CalvertCountyMd.gov/TreeCoupon. Residents will find a list of participating nurseries, view an interactive map of trees planted through the program, and find information on selecting tree varieties based on the planting area and environmental benefits.