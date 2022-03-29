The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Services Division, announces the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will temporarily close on Wednesday, April 6, while staff participates in animal handling training.
During the closure, animal control officers will be available for emergencies. Non-emergency calls will be addressed on Thursday, April 7.
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Services Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.
On April 21, representatives of the Sustainable Calvert Network will present a program from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Pavilion, 10515 Mackall Road, St Leonard. The public is invited to this free event, where they will hear 5- to 7-minute presentations by representatives of SCN. The audience will learn about the critical importance of rural lands to Calvert’s economy and quality of life and the steps that need to be taken to protect our farms, forests, fisheries and unique cultural landscapes.
For more information, contact Greg Bowen of the American Chestnut Land Trust at 410-414-3400 or gbowen@acltweb.org.
Wharf to be temporarily closed
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises residents and visitors that Lower Marlboro Wharf and Fishing Pier will temporarily close beginning on or around Monday, April 4, for the replacement of boards and railings. Work is expected to be complete on Sunday, April 10, weather permitting. Access to the kayak launch and fishing pier will be restricted during the closure. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.