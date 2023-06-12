Maryland residents are invited to submit their qualifications and letters of interest in creating an outdoor public art memorial/awareness sculpture to be installed in North Beach. The letters should be submitted no later than June 30.
The project is sponsored by the Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Committee formed in 2017 to raise awareness of the opioid abuse crisis in our communities, connect those in need with appropriate resources and to remove the stigma of shame and denial surrounding addiction, overdose and overdose death.
The location for this sculpture is the Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden in North Beach. The project is being administered by the Town of North Beach with support from The Maryland State Arts Council and the Public Art Across Maryland program, which has fully funded the planning process. The project is also supported in part by the Calvert County Health Department’s Local Behavioral Health Authority.
Call the North Beach Town Hall for more information at 410-257-0618.
Traffic safety improvements at park in progress
The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that work is starting on traffic safety improvements to the roadway intersections near the Calvert County Industrial Park in Prince Frederick at the Skipjack Road and Route 231. Construction is expected to last seven days from the start of each closure. All work is weather permitting.
The planned improvements are designed to allow safer and quicker access to Hallowing Point Park by addressing traffic safety issues and improving traffic flow. Public works completed the first phase of the improvement project in 2020 by constructing a second entrance at the back of Hallowing Point Park to alleviate traffic issues at the main park entrance on Route 231.
Work at the Skipjack Road/Route 231 intersection will require the temporary closure of one lane outbound at Skipjack Road. For this phase of the project, there will be a modified traffic plan instead of a detour.