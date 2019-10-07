The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recently announced county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 14, in observance of Columbus Day.
Other openings and closings include:
• County senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants will be provided shelf stable meals in advance.
• There will be no county bus service. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Oct. 15.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed. Online services and electronic checkouts will be available.
• All community centers will be closed.
• All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point will be open with normal hours.
• Appeal Solid Waste Facility, including the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours.
• Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office and the Solomons Septage Receiving facility will be closed. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal hours.
• Calvert Marine Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the museum store will be open 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
• Kings Landing Park will be closed.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open Monday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open Monday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours Monday, Oct. 14.
• Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open with normal operating hours.
• Solomons Visitor Center will be closed Monday, Oct. 14.
• Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14.
