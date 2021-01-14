Shredding events scheduled for first quarter of 2021
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents. The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine:
· Saturday, Jan. 16 at Northern Middle School located at 2954 Chaneyville Road in Owings;
· Saturday, Feb. 20 at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown; and
· Saturday, March 20 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.
Residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is no limit per resident and proof of residency is required.
All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from residential shredding events.
Shredding events are held monthly throughout the year. For more information about recycling events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle or download the Recycle Coach app.
Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
County government closed on Monday
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Speed limit changes coming to Solomons
The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises motorists that speed limits in Solomons south of Lore Road will be reduced beginning Jan. 19 for pedestrian safety. The speed limit for Solomons Island Road will be reduced to 25 mph. All side streets will have maximum speed reduced to 15 mph.
Variable message signs will be posted to alert drivers of the change. Drivers are urged to stay alert to the new speed limits and pay attention to signage in the area.