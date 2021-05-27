School nutrition program continues during summer
The Calvert County Public Schools’ child nutrition program will continue to offer meal kits throughout the summer to children ages 2-18. Summer meal distribution will begin on June 10 and will occur on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. The summer distribution locations are Windy Hill Middle, Calvert High and Patuxent High schools.
Meal kits continue to be available free of charge. Due to the extension of USDA waivers, parents/guardians wishing to pick up meals without their children being present may do so but must pre-register. Families may register by calling the child nutrition office at 443-550-8680 Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any parent/guardian who is unsure if their child is already registered for the program may contact the child nutrition office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present. Families that were registered to pick up meals at a different site during the school year and wish to participate over the summer may contact the child nutrition office to confirm the pick-up location. For more information on the child nutrition program go to www.calvertcounty.education.
County pools opening
The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation will open Cove Point Park and King’s Landing pools for the season beginning Saturday, May 29. Pools are open at 100% capacity and preregistration is not required for open swim. Masks are also no longer required per Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to ease COVID-19 mitigation measures. Cove Point Park pool hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. King’s Landing pool hours are Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Both pools will be open Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, and will begin summer hours Friday, June 11. Beginning June 11, Cove Point Park pool hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. King’s Landing pool hours are Monday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. Normal summer hours run from June 11 to Sept. 6. For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram. Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.
Virtual meeting kicks off Dunkirk plan’s revision
The Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning will hold a virtual public meeting to kick off the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning update process. All who live, work, shop or visit Dunkirk are encouraged to participate in the virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. This meeting will be the first of several opportunities to provide input on the future of Dunkirk Town Center, including surveys and workshops. Those wishing to participate in the virtual meeting must register in advance through the registration link www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterMeeting. Registration details can also be accessed through the Town Center Master Plan Update webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterUpdate. Registration closes at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, or when capacity is reached. It may take up to one business day to receive confirmation. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the meeting. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov.
Dredging and rehab project planned for Fishing Creek
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (Corps), is planning to perform rehabilitation construction to the southern jetty and maintenance dredging for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel in Chesapeake Beach. The proposed work consists of the rehabilitation of the southern jetty at Fishing Creek. This maintenance effort will restore the jetty elevations 2.7 feet higher than the original construction and increase the jetty crest width to 16 feet. The proposed jetty rehabilitation and maintenance dredging of Fishing Creek is being reviewed for environmental impacts in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969. Information concerning the proposed project and comments are requested by June 21. If there are any questions contact Danielle Szimanski, Navigation Branch, at Danielle.m.szimanski@usace.army.mil.