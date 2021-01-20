Avoid activity in Parkers Creek
The Calvert County Health Department recommends that people avoid kayaking, canoeing and fishing in Parkers Creek for the next 10-14 days due to a temporary discharge of wastewater.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, a slow leak was discovered during a pumping and pipe bursting operation. There was no impact on the service for water and sewer customers, but sewage was discharged 60 yards north of the tributaries leading to Parkers Creek headwaters.
For questions, contact Kerry Dull, public works director, at Kerry.Dull@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-532-2204.
Candidates sought for District 27B delegate vacancy
On Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7p.m. the Democratic Central Committee of Calvert County will convene a special public hearing via zoom to solicit candidates for the District 27B Maryland state delegate vacancy created by the January 13 resignation of Delegate Michael A. Jackson. Pursuant to the Democratic Central Committee of Calvert County Bylaws Article II Responsibility Section 2.3.1 The Central Committee shall present names of candidates as required by law to the Governor for appointment.
A candidate Must be a registered voter in Calvert or Prince George’s counties, must reside in the 27B Legislative District and submit the following documents in pdf format: Letter of intent, resume, voter registration card, and respond to the committee’s questions (available online). The deadline for filing is Saturday Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. Email to JeanetteFlaimDemCentral@gmail.com
Document shredding events planned
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.
The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine:
Saturday, Feb. 20 at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown
Saturday, March 20 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby
Residents are required to wear face masks and practice safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is no limit per resident and proof of residency is required.
All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from residential shredding events.
Shredding events are held monthly throughout the year. For more information about recycling events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle or download the Recycle Coach app.