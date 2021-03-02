Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development recently congratulate the following new and expanded businesses:
New businesses
JL Taxidermy in Huntingtown, 443-336-0594
Maryland Physical Therapy, 20 Creston Lane, Suite D in Solomons, 410-231-2207.
Renaissance Tonsorium, 430 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, 443-295-8806.
SR Enterprises, 1740 Perspective Place in Owings, 202-207-5780
Expansions
Avenues Recovery Center at Prince Frederick, 125 Fairground Road in Prince Frederick, 410-535-8930
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises.
For more information on the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and other services the county offers the business community, contact 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or info@ecalvert.com.