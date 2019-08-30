The Calvert County commissioners recently announced county government’s Labor Day weekend schedule:
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2. Online services and electronic checkouts will be available.
• County offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2.
• All community centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.
• Senior centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants will be provided shelf-stable meals in advance.
• The Appeal Landfill and all county customer convenience centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.
• The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office, and the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility, will be closed Monday, Sept. 2. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.
• There will be no county bus service Monday, Sept. 2. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
• Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open with normal operating hours.
•All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.
• Kings Landing will be open Monday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Flag Ponds Nature parks will be open Monday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open Monday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Kings Landing pool will be open with regular hours all weekend and will close for the season at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
• Cove Point Park pool will open with regular hours all weekend and will close for the season at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Sept. 2, with normal hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open Monday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be closed for the holiday weekend and is scheduled to reopen after several weeks of maintenance on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 a.m. The center’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• The Solomons visitor center will be closed Monday, Sept. 2.
• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Sept. 2.
For more information on government services, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov, or www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd.