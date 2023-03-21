The Calvert County Department of Public Safety has issued the following statement regarding the safety hazard of cliff erosion and an exposed septic tank in the area of Driftwood Beach in Lusby.

In October 2020, cliff erosion following a storm exposed a septic tank located on a residential property along the cliffs in the Driftwood Beach area of Lusby. Following the recommendation of the Calvert County Health Department, Division of Environmental Health, the septic tank was pumped and capped. The home was voluntarily vacated by the resident soon after. Due to the instability of the cliff, staff and equipment cannot safely be brought onto the property to remove the septic tank.


