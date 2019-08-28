New businesses are a sign that Calvert County is continuing to thrive in the current economic climate.
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development recently recognized several new businesses.
New Businesses
• 2 Soul Sisters, 5755 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard.
• A+ Health Center, 10351 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
• a2o Fit: Home of CrossFit Panthera, 10406 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
• J&M Plumbing Inc. in Huntingtown.
• Little Legends Early Learning Center, 3690 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
• Maryland Local Apparel LLC. in Port Republic.
• My Mustard Seed in St. Leonard.
• Pilgrim Consulting LLC. in Lusby.
• Tiki Tanning and Boutique, 13872 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons.
Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
For more information or for a full listing of all Calvert County businesses, go to www.ecalvert.com/businesses.
For more information on the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and the services it offers the business community, contact 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or info@ecalvert.com.
For more information on government services, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.