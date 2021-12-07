It’s that time of year again when Santa Claus will be touring numerous Southern Maryland communities spreading Christmas cheer. Here’s a rundown on the Calvert County streets Santa will travel, courtesy of local volunteer fire departments in Calvert.
Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department
Dec. 10 — Armiger Road (Dixieland Circle, Christine’s Way, Chance Court), Tara (Scarlett Drive), Walnut Creek (Walnut Creek Road, Green Ridge Court, Mackenzie Court, Shellys Crossing, Little Falls Road, Cross Creek Drive), Radcliffe (Radcliffe Drive, Wessex Lane), Lorin’s Drive (Lorin’s Drive, Stephanies Lane), Main Street (Right on Main Street, Left on Hillside Drive, Left on Hillside Court), Walton Road (Springbrook Court), Robshire Manor Road, Cecil Lane, Kimberly Lane, Whippoorwill Way, Cherry Hill Road (Amber Lane, Autumn Court), Federal Oak Drive (Troop Court), Sunderland Drive, C Jones Road (Den Mar Lane), Persimmon Hills Court, Pushaw Station Road (Trace Drive), Wayside Drive, Aspen Woods Drive (Quaking Drive), Miss Sams Way, Llewelyn Lane, Hoile Lane, Sun Park Lane, Oxford Way, Gates Greenhouse (Greenhouse Place), Northwest Drive, and Sheckells Road (Carriage Lane, Carla Drive).
Dec. 11 — Cox Road, Cox Court, Marley Run Drive, Mayberry Avenue, Small Reward Road, Summitwood Drive, Joy Lee Drive, Maybrook Drive, Saber Court, Mairfield Lane, Fairwood Drive, Pageway Court, Lady Annes Way, Barakat Court, Big Lane Court, Deer Run Court, Heather Lane, Ali Court, Queensberry Road, Hollyberry Drive, Richfield Road, Symphony Lane, Loring Drive, Elberta Lane, Stella Drive, Samanthas Way, Wildflower Lane, Weeping Willow Lane, Hale Court, Bay Parkway, Beach Drive, Ridge Road, Evans Road, Drawfield Lane, Solitude Court, Woodlow Drive, Dalrymple Road, Gordon Drive, Lake Ridge Drive, Alta Drive, Alpine Court, Sunderleigh Drive, Victoria Lane, Hardesty Road, Valley Lane, Sunderland Court, Highland Lane, Gabriels Way, Holbrook Lane, Merry Way, Loving Way, Pleasant Court, Quail Drive, Bristol Drive, Tiswood Court, Ponds Wood Drive, Moonbeam Avenue, Starlight Lane, Sunrise Drive, Starlight Court, Defense Lane, Carries Court, Red Oak Drive, Barberry Drive.
Dec. 12 — Huntingtown Road, White Marsh Court, Crow Haven Lane, Shaw Drive, Stoneleigh Court, Stone Drive, Warren Drive, Stephen Reid Drive, Grace Road, Mary Circle, Pat Lane, Warner Drive, Warner Court, Stephen Reid Road, Huntingtown Road, Fornia Drive, Hinton Drive, Dartmoor Drive, Collington Court, Biltmore Court, Mayfair Court, Smoky Road, Carol Court, Shay Lane, Cari Road, Cari Court, Wild Turkey Trail, Lower Marlboro Road, Windy Creek Road, Greenhill Court, Hollow Way, Christmas Tree Lane, Michele Court, Marlboro Court, Jupiter Drive, Neptune Lane, Breezy Knoll Lane, Briarwood Drive, Earl Street, Dant Drive, Academy Drive, Manor Court, Casey Way, Clairemont Drive, Sanford Place, Scaggs Road, Grace Street and Old Airpark Lane.
Dec.13 — Park Place, Lindy Lane, Carson Road, Foxglove Drive, Carson Drive, Carson Court, Matthews Drive, Monarch Lane, Harlequin Court, Leesburg Court, Alameda Drive, Brown Fox Drive, Ben Oak Drive, Live Oak Drive, Franklin Drive, Deep Landing Road, Carroll Road, Potts Point Road, Soper Road, Lowery Road, Hatfield Road, Primrose Lane, Hidden Retreat Trail, Huntingfields Drive, Boxwood Place, Hunting Lake Drive, Bowie Shop Road, Welchbrook Drive, White Marsh Court, Holland Cliffs Road, Estate Drive, Shady Lane, Robinson Road, Holland Drive, Fox Den Lane, Abington Manor Drive, Patuxent Road, Kings Landing Road and Danigus Lane.
North Beach Volunteer Fire Department
Dec. 10 — Camp Roosevelt Drive, The Willows, Breezy Point. Santa will meet everyone at the Breezy Point Road/Shore Drive triangle.
Dec. 11 — Chesapeake Village, Summer City Boulevard, Napa Drive, Brookeside Drive and Karen Drive.
Dec. 12 — 26th—30th Streets, Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Harbor Road, C Street (Mears Avenue to 16th Street section), Wesley Stinnett Boulevard, The Highlands, Limerick Lane, Wards Chapel Road and Rymer Way.
Dec. 15 — North Beach, Burnt Oaks and Rose Haven/Herrington Harbor.
Dec. 16 — Woodland Way, Owings Hill Court, Grovers Summit, Frances Lane, Quince View Lane, Richfield Station, Bayview Hills and Heritage Woods.
Dec. 17 — 5th Street, Chesapeake Lighthouse, Mary Ann Drive, Sam Owings Place, Easy Street, Marcellas Drive, Boyd’s Turn Road, Boyd’s Trail, Paris Oaks Road and Three Brothers Way.
Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department
Dec. 10 — Seagull Beach, Calvert Manor, Sixes Road, Fox Field, Apple Creek, Natures Way an Adelina and Old Adelina Road.
Dec. 13 — Chapline Place, Hunters Ridge, MI Bowen Road, Mallard Point Road, Prince Frederick Shopping Center and Fox run Shopping Center.
Dec. 15 — Bayside Forest, Clay Hammond Road, Simmons Ridge, Deer Crossing, Dares Beach, Great Reward Way, Farms at Hunting Creek, Birch Drive and Arthur King Road.
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department
Dec. 18 — Mackall Road from Broomes Island Road, Parran Road, Sawmill Road, Planters Wharf, Pine Boulevard and White Sands Drive Community Center.
Dec. 19 — St. Leonard Road, Calvert Beach Road, Long Beach, Western Shores, Kenwood Beach, Parkers Creek and Scientist Cliffs Road.
Dec. 20 — Broomes Island, Hance Road, Mills Pond, Church Road and Ball Road
Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department
Dec. 16 — Dowell Road, Nursing Home, Foxhall Road, Twin Cove Lane, Newtown Road, HG Truman Road, Alexander Street, Sedwick Avenue, Langley Lane, Calvert Street, Patuxent Point Pakway, Clipper Circle, Stowaway Court, Shipwrights Circle, Barreda Boulevard, Dogwood Drive, Laurel Way, Bayview Drive, Lakeview Drive, Lake Drive, Pine Lane, Huron Drive, Buckler Drive, Mohawk Drive, Beech Drive, Delaware Drive, Ottawa Dr. Lessin Drive, Skyview Lane, Seagull Lane, Overlook Drive, Vista Lane, Sachem Drive, Chestnut Drive, Elkins Lane, Rear View Drive, Deer Drive, Johnson Drive, Cove Drive, Leason Cove Drive, Mills Creek Drive, Harbor Drive, Ships Way, Harbor Drive, Anchor Drive, Calvert Drive, Olivet Road, Soundings Road, Brooks Cove Drive, Bruno Lane, Johnswood Road, Lusby Point, Miriam Lane, Sharon Drive and Susan Lane.
Dec. 17 — CRE Clubhouse to Rio Grande Trail, Cayuse Circle, East Range Road, Long Horn Drive, Rodeo Road, Sea Horse Beach, Catalina Drive, Comstock Drive, Coyote Trail, Seminole Road, Ridge Road, Sage Brush Drive, Buffalo Road, Thunderbird Drive, Chisholm Trail, Antelope Trail, Dalton Trail, White Horse Road, Cody Trail, Round Up Road, Bronco Trail, Catalina Drive, Silver Rock Road, Silver Rock Circle, Hawkeye Lane, Santa Fe Trail, San Mateo Trail, Golden West Way, Tahoda Trail, Santa Rosa Road, Santa Rosa Circle, Childress Trail, Cordova Drive, Lazy Lane, Pine Tree Lane, Algonquin Trail, Plains Road, Forest Glen Road, Rimrock Road, El Paso Circle, Whispering Pine Circle, Crazy Horse Trail, Bandera Lane, Pine Trail, Hemlock Road, Six Gun Circle, Mesa Trail, Bald Bluff Road, Big Bear Lane, Red Cloud Road, High View Circle, Pawnee Lane and Geronimo Road.
Dec. 18 — Town Square Drive, Gunsmoke Trail, Longbow Court, Horse Shoe Trail, Rawhide Road, Stallion Lane, Stirup Lane, Short Bow Trail, Sitting Bull Circle, Sitting Bull Trail, Pioneer Trail, Commanche Road, Alamo Lane, Alamo Trail, Hickock Trail, Tomahawk Trail, Bald Eagle Lane, War Bonnet Trail, Redlands Road, Running Fox Road, Running Fox Circle, White Rock Road, San Rafael Road, Iona Lane, Senora Lane, Deadwood Road, Los Alamos Lane, Alameda Lane, Palo Alto Road, Short Cut Road, Sidewinder Lane, Ox Bow Lane, Sidewinder Lane, Hoof Beat Trail, Rattlesnake Road, Ropeknot Road, Cowpoke Circle, Bootstrap Trail, Wildcat Trail, Big Sandy Run, Crystal Rock Road, Bunk House Road, Side Saddle Trail, Bullwhip Trail, Cattle Drive Lane, Settlers Trail, Range Road, Nester Lane, Red Eye Road, Taos Trail, Stagecoach Trail, Gringo Road, Red Eye Road, Catalina Drive, North Catalina Drive, Lazy River Road, Dry Ford Drive, Lazy River Road and Sandy Wash Circle
Dec. 19 — Coster Road, Mill Bridge Road, Sollers Wharf Road, Pardoe Road, HG Truman Road, Cove Point Road, Cove Lake Drive, Blackwell Drive, Beacon Way, Prism Court, Beacon Court, Park Drive, Calvert Boulevard, Hemlock Drive, Little Cove Point Road, Platinum Drive, Pearl Place, Dasher Drive, Rudolph Lane, Brians Way, Jurallo Court, Richard Lane, Foxwood, Park and Chesapeake Drive.