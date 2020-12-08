It’s that time of the year when Santa Claus will be making his rounds this year with the Southern Maryland Region’s volunteer fire departments. Here is a schedule for appearances by Santa.
Calvert County
North Beach
Dec. 11: Route 260, Limerick Lane, Wards Chapel Road, Rymer Way, Woodland Way, Owings Hill Court, Grovers Summit, Frances Lane, Richfield Station, Bayview Hills, The Highlands
Dec. 12: Chesapeake Village,Summer City Blvd, Napa Drive, Brookeside Drive, Karen Drive
Dec.13: 26th-30th Streets, Gordon Stinnett Ave, Harbor Road, C Street (Mears Ave to 16th Street)
Dec. 18: North Beach, San Francisco by the Bay, Burnt Oaks
Dec. 19: 5th Street, Chesapeake Lighthouse, Mary Ann Drive, Sam Owings Place, Easy Street, Marcellas Drive, Boyds Turn Rd, Boyds Trail, Paris Oaks Rd., Three Brothers Way
Dec. 20: Camp Roosevelt Drive, Willows, Breezy Point (Santa will see everyone at the Breezy Point/Shore Drive Triangle)
Huntingtown
Dec. 11: Hunting Creek Hills, Whippoorwill Way, Kimberly Lane, Verda Lane Rosemont, Dixie’s Land Circle, Chance Court, Radcliffe Drive, Wessex Lane, Lorin’s Pride, Lorin Drive, Stephanie Lane, Marley Run, Mayberry Avenue, Small Reward Road, Marley Run Ext.,Summitwood Drive, Maybrook Drive, Mairfield Lane, Castleton, Lady Anne’s Way, Fenwick Court, Evans Crest, Evans Road, Solitude Court, Cheltenham Knolls, Queensberry, Richfield Road, Peach Blossom, Loring Drive, Plum Point Woods, Stella Drive, Wilburn Estates, Wildflower, Weeping Willow Lane, Neeld Estates
Dec. 12: Sunderleigh Drive Lake Ridge, Gordon Drive, Alta Drive, Lake Ridge Drive, Pushaw Station Road, Aspen Woods, Logan’s Rest, Twin Lakes, Hoile Lane, Sun Park Lane, Chancellors Run, Oxford Way, Sheckells Road, Carriage Lane, Walnut Creek, Shelly’s Crossing, Little Falls, Cross Creek, Tara, Barberry Drive, Blueberry Court, Summersweet, Red Oak Drive, Defense Lane, Sunrise Drive, Starlight Court, Moonbeam Avenue, Tulip Court, Holbrook Lane, Merry Way, Loving Way, Pleasant Court, Quail Court, Ponds Wood Court, Quail Drive
Dec. 13: Old Airpark Lane, Scaggs Road, Grace Street, Coxtown Road, Clairemont, Sanford Place, Castlemore, Casey Way, Academy Hills, Mayfaire Court, Biltmore Drive, Dartmoor Drive, Warren Drive, Stoneleigh, Hickory Woods, Danigus Lane, Kings Purchase, Matthew Drive, Alameda, Deep Landing Road
Dunkirk
Dec. 13: The Meadows, Breezy Knoll Estates, Timberneck, Georgianna Lane, Victoria Station
Dec. 14: Sam Hill Dr., Hampton Heights, Lord Calvert Estates, Foxchase, Friday Creek Estates
Dec. 16: Ferry Landing Woods, Old Hundred, Smithville, Smiths Purchase, Country Road Estates, Brickhouse Estates
Dec. 17: Lyons Creek Overlook, Patuxent Palisades, Shores of Calvert, Regal Estates, Ashwood Manor
Dec. 18: Twin Shields Estates, Lyons Creek Hundred, Cavalier Country, Odyssey
Dec. 19: Fairview Farm, Arbor Greene, Somerset, Grantham Hall, Cabin Branch, Mt Harmony Farm, Covenant Creek, Cross Point, Mt Harmony Estates
Dec. 20: Dunkirk South (Tara Dr), Century Estates (Kerry Ann Ln) Wards Meadow (Baker St), MacDonald Farms, Cortland Ln, Apple Green
Prince Frederick
Dec. 11: Prince Frederick Crossing, The Knolls, Yardley Hills, College Station, Patuxent Reach, Chapel Hill Drive
Dec. 14: Seagull Beach, Calvert Manor, Sixes Road, Fox Field, Apple Creek, Nature’s Way, Fox Run Shopping Center
Dec. 16: Oakland Hall, Whispering Woods, Gallahan’s Choice, Calvert Towne, Silverwood Apartments and Townhomes, Beechtree Apartments
Dec. 18: Chapline Place, Hunters Ridge, MI Bowen Road, Mallard Point Road, Prince Frederick Shopping Center
Dec. 21: Clay Hammond Road, Oliver Drive, Basswood Drive Mount Pleasant Way, Lottie Fowler Road, Simmons Ridge, Deer Crossing, Dares Beach, Bayside Forest, Great Reward Way, Farms at Hunting Creek, Birch Drive, Arthur King Road
Schedules for St. Leonard and Solomons volunteer fire departments were not finalized at press time.