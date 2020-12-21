Calvert Library is currently accepting applications for two pending vacancies on the Calvert Board of Library Trustees through Dec. 29.
The responsibilities of the Board of Library Trustees are established by State Code. The Board is responsible for governance and fiscal oversight; approving library policies and budget and overseeing the work of the Executive Director. The Board is comprised of seven community members who volunteer their time and support to the library. Officers include President, Vice President and Secretary. Responsibilities include monthly meetings; the board currently meets at 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Meetings are currently being held virtually on Zoom but are normally held at one of the four library locations. In addition to regular meetings, there is an annual meeting of the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association Corporation that Board members are invited to attend and an annual Citizens for Maryland Libraries meeting generally held on a Saturday in October.
Service on the BOLT is a volunteer public office with a normal appointment term of five years. The open terms are partial terms which begin in January 2021. One ends December 2021 while the other ends December 2022. Individuals who serve a partial term are eligible for appointment to two additional full terms. As provided for in State law, each term is separate and requires application, nomination by the Board and appointment by the Board of County Commissioners. Appointment to a term does not create an entitlement to serve more than one term. All eligible County citizens have equal access to consideration for this privilege.
For more information, call Robyn Truslow at 410-535-0291 or download an online application at