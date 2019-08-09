Beginning in mid-August, travelers will be able to apply for a U.S. Passport at Calvert Library's Prince Frederick branch, which will become a state department-approved passport acceptance facility.
Books and other materials on various destinations, and individuals will also be able to download the library’s Mango Languages learning app.
Citizens planning to travel internationally may apply for their passports at the library, which is at 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick, during the following times:
Monday: 3 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 3 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday: 3 to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The library will not be offering passport services on Fridays, and the library is closed on Sundays.
For more information on passport forms, fees, information and how to apply, go to travel.state.gov and bit.ly/calvertpassports.