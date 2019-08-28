Calvert County Public Schools maintained its high ranking among Maryland districts on the 2019 administration of the Maryland state assessments in mathematics and English language arts, according to a recent press release.
Complete results of the assessments were released Tuesday in a presentation before the Maryland State Board of Education. Maryland assessments are scored on a 650 to 850 point scale, which is divided into five performance levels, with level 1 set as not meeting expectations and level 5 set as exceeding expectations. A performance level of 4 or 5 is considered proficient on the assessment by the Maryland State Board of Education.
The performance of Calvert students at the high school level was particularly strong as its students ranked first in English language arts 10, with 73% of students earning a 4 or 5 on the exam, and third in Algebra 1, with 51% of students scoring a 4 or 5. Calvert also ranked third in mathematics at the elementary and middle school levels.
Consistent with a statewide decline in mathematics proficiency, Calvert showed a modest decrease at both the elementary (from 58% to 56% proficiency) and middle (from 41% to 40% proficiency) levels. According to the Maryland State Department of Education, a major emphasis in analyzing math results has been initiated at the state level.
With a fifth-place state ranking in elementary and middle school English language arts, Calvert maintained a proficiency rate of 54% in elementary and increased from 56% to 58% in middle.
“While we are pleased with our relative performance, we plan to work this year to increase our overall proficiency, especially among student groups that have traditionally not scored as well,” said Daniel D. Curry, Calvert County's superintendent of schools in the release. “Our schools are focusing on enhancing our quality instruction and fostering a positive climate so that all of our students can be successful.”
Scores on the assessments are used for school system and school-level accountability purposes as part of Maryland’s Every Student Succeeds Act plan.
Several other academic and non-academic indicators are included in the state report card’s school score, which will be updated later this year.
The 2018-2019 school year was the final year that state assessments utilized materials developed by the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers. Beginning with the upcoming 2019-2020 school year, students will be assessed under the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, which will focus on the same academic content standards in English language arts and math as previous years, but with new items developed by Maryland educators. These assessments are designed to provide students, parents, and teachers with an understanding of student progress toward graduation and workforce readiness.